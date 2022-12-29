Read full article on original website
Those deciding whether to rent or buy in 2023 are stuck: Rents are expected to increase more than home prices, but it will still be costly to buy.
The 11 most expensive cities in the US
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
The Best Month of 2023 To Buy A Home
Next year could be a total about-face for the real estate market, say some experts. Housing Wire predicts that lower mortgage rates and more demand could fuel the industry in 2023 if inflation...
Meet Eclipse Cottages, the developer of green tiny-home communities that plans to help people buy houses for $99 a month
Justin Draplin builds tiny homes that are larger than usual and have full-sized appliances.
Here's How Many Homeowners Could Be Stuck With 'Underwater' Mortgages in 2023
Home values are likely to fall next year, and some recent buyers may find themselves in the predicament of being underwater on their mortgages. But experts say most homeowners probably don’t need to worry too much. A new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds that if home values...
Nearly 450,000 Families Desperate as Months-Old Mortgages Go Underwater
Almost half a million homeowners are scrambling this Christmas as they struggle to keep up with their monthly mortgage payments. According to research, a total of 6.3 million homes were sold in October alone, with the average price being $468,000 dollars. However, just mere months after purchasing what they thought were the homes of their dreams, many borrowers have discovered that they owe more for their mortgage loan than their houses are actually worth.
Here are the Most and Least Affordable Housing Markets
Home prices have been falling in the second half of the year, so is it time for you to start looking for a home of their own?. Not if you judge by a report from RealtyHop, a home price information service. Its Housing Affordability Index shows that in 75 of the largest 100 cities in the country, homeowners spend more than 30% of their income to pay for their abode.
55% of Americans can't afford to buy a home
The dream of homeownership seems to be slipping further and further out of reach for many. New research shows most Americans can’t afford to buy their own home in today’s market.
