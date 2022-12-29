ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
WRGB

'Blazing our trail to equity!' First sales of recreational marijuana in NY

NEW YORK (AP) -- The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is ringing up its first sales, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's biggest and most lucrative markets for cannabis. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary is operated by...
The Week

Recreational cannabis sales kick off in New York City

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced that the first public sales of regulated cannabis in the state began at Housing Works Cannabis Company in Manhattan's East Village, the first licensed dispensary to open for business, CNN reports. The store started selling to the public at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday after the dispensary made the first sale to a city official.  The dispensary is owned and operated by Housing Works, a non-profit organization that helps people living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, and the formerly incarcerated. The store will be open seven days a week, and all proceeds will go to Housing Works, which...
MANHATTAN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms

New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
BET

Now You Can Legally Buy Recreational Cannabis in New York

Recreational cannabis is now legal in New York City. The state’s first dispensary for adults aged 21 and over opened on Thursday (December 29) at, of course, 4:20 p.m. According to CBS News, the dispensary is the first—but will not be the last. 36 adult retail cannabis licenses have been issued in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

The 10 biggest NY cannabis stories in 2022

NY Cannabis Insider launched in March, less than a year after the state passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. In roughly nine months, our reporters have covered every facet of the state’s evolving cannabis industry, including lab testing and social equity, business data and legal opinions, criminal justice and medical marijuana, politics, transparency and accountability.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
PIX11

NY recreational marijuana sales to start: Expert answers questions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers impatient to buy marijuana when the state’s first recreational dispensary opens its doors on Thursday have some rules they’ll need to follow. Michael Bass, co-chair of the Cannabis Law Group at Abrams Fensterman, joined PIX11 to answer some questions Wednesday. Housing Works will start sales on Thursday at 750 […]
MANHATTAN, NY

