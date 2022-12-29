Read full article on original website
Day 1 of legal weed in New York: the good and the bad (Guest column)
As we stood outside the doors of Housing Works early Thursday morning, the smell of cannabis was already in the air. After a brief wait, members of the press were ushered into the store – where it appeared much effort had gone into making the large space appear full.
New York Recreational Marijuana Sales Begin, With State Official Getting First Dibs Before Public 4:20 Launch
New York’s first legal adult-use marijuana sales got underway on Thursday morning, with the inaugural purchase being made by the state’s top cannabis regulator. Broader sales to the general public began later in the afternoon at the symbolic time of 4:20 PM. Adults 21 and older will be...
'Blazing our trail to equity!' First sales of recreational marijuana in NY
NEW YORK (AP) -- The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is ringing up its first sales, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's biggest and most lucrative markets for cannabis. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary is operated by...
Recreational cannabis sales kick off in New York City
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced that the first public sales of regulated cannabis in the state began at Housing Works Cannabis Company in Manhattan's East Village, the first licensed dispensary to open for business, CNN reports. The store started selling to the public at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday after the dispensary made the first sale to a city official. The dispensary is owned and operated by Housing Works, a non-profit organization that helps people living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, and the formerly incarcerated. The store will be open seven days a week, and all proceeds will go to Housing Works, which...
Now You Can Legally Buy Recreational Cannabis in New York
Recreational cannabis is now legal in New York City. The state’s first dispensary for adults aged 21 and over opened on Thursday (December 29) at, of course, 4:20 p.m. According to CBS News, the dispensary is the first—but will not be the last. 36 adult retail cannabis licenses have been issued in the state.
