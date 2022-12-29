ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

17-year-old fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night in the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. The teen was shot in the back at 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests were made by early Saturday. As of Dec. 18, 149 youngsters under the age of 18 had been shot in the Big Apple — a 3% increase over 2021, according to NYPD data.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard

NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Deadly home invasion in Brooklyn

Police are investigating a deadly home invasion on 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst. Authorities say a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death just before 6 a.m. Two women were also stabbed and were rushed to hospitals. Cops are looking for two attackers.
BROOKLYN, NY
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy