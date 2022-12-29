Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'
A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
17-year-old fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night in the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. The teen was shot in the back at 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests were made by early Saturday. As of Dec. 18, 149 youngsters under the age of 18 had been shot in the Big Apple — a 3% increase over 2021, according to NYPD data.
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard
NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
News 12
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
Father charged with 4-month-old's death in Brooklyn, likely caused by Shaken Baby Syndrome: Police
The 25-year-old father told detectives that the infant fell, and that he unintentionally shook him as he picked him up.
pix11.com
Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old dad in Brooklyn: NYPD
A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said. Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old …. A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said.
Brooklyn dad arrested in death of 4-month-old son; shaken baby syndrome suspected
A Brooklyn father was arrested this week in the death of his four-month-old son in a suspected case of shaken baby syndrome, police said Friday.
Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo
The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
Teens beat boy in head with baseball bat on Bronx street, slash 2nd boy
The victims—two boys, ages 14 and 15—were in front of an apartment building at Sheridan Avenue and E. 172nd Street around 1:30 p.m. when the group came up and attacked them, police said.
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
fox5ny.com
Deadly home invasion in Brooklyn
Police are investigating a deadly home invasion on 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst. Authorities say a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death just before 6 a.m. Two women were also stabbed and were rushed to hospitals. Cops are looking for two attackers.
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
Man arrested for Harlem triple shooting that hurt girl, 8, trick-or-treating with dad
A suspect has been arrested for a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl trick-or-treating with her father on Halloween in 2020, police said Friday.
bkreader.com
Hello, 2023! Brooklyn, Here Are 12 Different, Amazing Ways to Ring in The New Year!
Congratulations on making it through 2022 — a year that challenged all of us to grow and thrive in our borough despite astronomical rents, the rats and the ongoing, ever-changing pandemic. A lot happened this year: Brooklyn events like the NYC Marathon and J’Ouvert were back in full force,...
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
75-year-old woman fatally struck by truck while crossing street in Brooklyn
A 75-year-old woman was fatally struck crossing the street in Brooklyn Wednesday.
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
Cops searching for man who robbed Manhattan smoke shop, beat clerk
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop and beat the store clerk there in the process. The suspect entered Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near West 48th Street around 12:09 p.m., according to officials.
