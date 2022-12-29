ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Swifties on TikTok know which song they want Taylor to rerecord next

Even though Midnights was just released in October, Taylor Swift fans also known as Swifties cannot get enough of her music and want more. One fan knows exactly what song Taylor should re-record next and posted about it on TikTok and it’s a gem. @buzzfeeders. Still waiting on “Thug...
papermag.com

Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'

Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Variety

‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success

Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star.  “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music,  you’re niche and we don’t...
Hypebae

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is the First Vinyl Record to Outsell CDs Since 1987

Taylor Swift keeps breaking records with her latest album, Midnights. It’s been reported that the hit LP is the first vinyl to outsell CDs since 1987. So far, Midnights has sold roughly 800,000 vinyl copies. “It’s a watershed moment for the entire music industry,” Kim Bayley, the chief executive...
soultracks.com

Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"

When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
Rolling Stone

Country Singer Melissa Carper Doesn’t Wince When You Describe Her Music as ‘Retro’

The most surprising thing to Melissa Carper about her newfound success might be all the emails she has to send. A month before the release of her new solo album, Carper was still getting used to the non-musical work required of her, now that the 50-year-old indie singer-songwriter has waded into the big-time music industry. Her latest album, Ramblin’ Soul, is her first to receive a nationwide release (via Thirty Tigers). Rolling Stone named it one of the year’s best country albums and it’s shot up the Americana radio charts, introducing the musician, who’s been playing for nearly four...
