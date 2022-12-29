A single mother-of-two has been left homeless after her two-bedroom house was completely destroyed by a tornado - while she hid in the bathtub with two children.Dayton Gary, 24, was working from home while looking after her youngest son and her niece when the twister hit.Footage shows how the walls of her home have been levelled, and her belongings left strewn across the ground.After initially finding refuge in a neighbour’s home, Dayton is now staying wherever she can and has already spent one night in a hotel.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ominous skies loom over Louisiana as tornados kill at least threeMoment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit LouisianaDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO