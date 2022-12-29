ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Single mother left homeless after two-bedroom house destroyed by Louisiana tornado

A single mother-of-two has been left homeless after her two-bedroom house was completely destroyed by a tornado - while she hid in the bathtub with two children.Dayton Gary, 24, was working from home while looking after her youngest son and her niece when the twister hit.Footage shows how the walls of her home have been levelled, and her belongings left strewn across the ground.After initially finding refuge in a neighbour’s home, Dayton is now staying wherever she can and has already spent one night in a hotel.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ominous skies loom over Louisiana as tornados kill at least threeMoment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit LouisianaDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
The US Sun

Chilling video footage leads to ex-teacher’s arrest after she ‘poisoned her boyfriend’s coffee shakes with antifreeze’

CHILLING footage has led to a former teacher's arrest after she allegedly poisoned her boyfriend with antifreeze. Judy Church, 64, is accused of poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, ink, and hydraulic brake fluid, cops say. Church, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, appeared in...
SALISBURY, MA
Still Unsolved

Man Turns Up Dead At Work

Dave BocksPhoto by(The Cincinnati Enquirer) Dave Bocks was a 39-year-old man working as a pipefitter in a facility’s maintenance department. Dave was a hard worker whose work ethic gave him a positive reputation. Dave was also a divorced father of three. According to his ex-wife, Casey, he was a very loving and devoted father.
Complex

U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda

A U.S. couple, who have been living and working in Uganda, were accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster child. According to People, Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer welcomed three foster children from a local Christian ministry in 2018. A Ugandan police statement alleges the couple kept the child in question “barefoot and naked throughout the day,” and allegedly forced him to “squat in an awkward position” on occasion. The alleged victim also slept on a bare wooden platform without a mattress or bedding.

