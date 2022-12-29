ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia

Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
