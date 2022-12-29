Read full article on original website
Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia
Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Is the 'tridemic' still happening in Virginia?
Health officials are encouraging Virginians to follow safety tips and get vaccinated in the midst of the holiday gathering season.
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
The Best Place To Live In Virginia
Virginia offers a variety of lifestyle options, whether you want to live in a big city or in a more remote area. However, here's the best city to live in.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1 Million off $30 scratch ticket
Gomez, who is a college student, told Lottery officials that she was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the ticket, and none of them initially believed it was a winner.
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
Hunting dog rescued from hole in Virginia
Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a hunting dog who fell into a large hole and ended up spending the night stranded in the pit.
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
cardinalnews.org
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia
The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
