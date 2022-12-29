Read full article on original website
Related
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list
It’s that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company’s history of discontinuing support for older devices. It’s something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there’s no reason to panic. You’ll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
How to use Apple's FaceTime on a Windows PC
Apple now lets outsiders use its closely guarded FaceTime video chat platform! Hooray! But if you're on a Windows PC there are, predictably, some hoops to jump through first.
Android Headlines
Thursday Night Football could be leaving Prime Video
Thursday Night Football could be heading to a standalone sports app from Amazon, instead of being built into the Prime Video app. That’s according to a new report from The Information. Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy has mentioned before that the company is not done spending on sports rights. And...
technewstoday.com
Can you Download and Use Web Browser on Roku
Sometimes you wish to browse internet stuff on your Roku device for convenience. But if you have looked up a web browser on Channel Store, you probably haven’t found it. This is because Roku does not support internet browsers yet. Although you cannot officially download and use a web...
WhatsApp for Desktop testing multiple chat selection feature
WhatsApp is planning for 2023 the ability to select multiple chats on its web/desktop version. If you use the app on your Windows or Mac device, you know how hard it’s to mark several chats as read, unread, or mute them. With this chat management improvement under development, WhatsApp...
Google Contacts now ‘highlights’ your favorites and recent searches
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For most Android users, Google Contacts is a vital app that safely keeps all the important details about hundreds of colleagues and friends, both from Gmail and their phone. While the Android app gets the basics right, with options to merge or group contacts and favorites, it has so far lacked a more personalized view. Google is changing that by adding a new tab to the Contacts app for Android, making it easier to get in touch with the people you frequently contact.
Business Insider
How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently
You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
Android Authority
What devices are Android Authority readers using? (2022 Edition)
From phones to Android versions and more, we take a look at what you're using to read our words. We’re big Android fans here at Android Authority, as you might expect. But have you ever thought about the phones your fellow readers use? Well, we dug into our anonymous user figures to present a breakdown of Android Authority readers and the devices they — well, you — use.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the 0x80072EFD Microsoft Store Error in Windows 11 and Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users have reported a 0x80072EFD Microsoft Store error on support forums that can arise in Windows 11 or 10. Those users see a "server stumbled" or "check your internet connection" message with a 0x80072EFD error code inside MS Store after launching that app. When this error pops up, users can't utilize the Microsoft Store.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
Android Headlines
OnePlus is the next Android OEM caught tweeting with an iPhone
It’s the end of 2022, so companies are naturally building up hype for 2023. Chinese company OnePlus has been doing just that, however, it may have slipped up. According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus accidentally tweeted about its upcoming Android smartphone using an iPhone. It’s no surprise when enterprise professionals use...
9to5Mac
Telegram for iOS gets new drawing and text tools, updates for hidden media, zero storage use, more
Telegram for iOS is out is a big update to close out 2022. The latest release comes with improvements to hidden media when sharing images, zero storage usage tweaks, new tools for drawing and text, the ability to replace profile photos for contacts, new/more interactive emoji, and more. Telegram launched...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will feature Android's strongest vibration motor yet
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 next week. The new flagship will be unveiled in China on January 4, 2023, with a global launch coming in February. Ahead of that, the company is building curiosity around the phone by sharing tidbits about it. OnePlus recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the strongest vibration motor in any Android smartphone yet. The company is also promising improved mobile gaming thanks to Super Graphics Engine.
Android Headlines
Wear OS 3 support comes to the Skagen companion app
The Skagen companion app gets Wear OS 3 support ahead of the update on the brand’s smartwatches. This proves that the Skagen smartwatches will be getting an update to the most recent Wear OS version. When this update will be available is still unknown, but users of Skagen smartwatches can expect its arrival soon.
Comments / 0