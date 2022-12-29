Read full article on original website
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
Taliban carry out first public execution since taking over Afghanistan
The Taliban put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man...
BBC
Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'
A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
Taliban minister defends closing universities to women as global backlash grows
The minister of higher education in Afghanistan’s Taliban government has defended his decision to ban women from universities – a decree that triggered a global backlash and protests inside the country. Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration announced earlier this week it had closed universities to women partly due to female...
Why Did the Taliban Welcome This Woman to Afghanistan With Big Smiles?
The Taliban government in Afghanistan welcomed a woman-led delegation from Pakistan this Tuesday to talk about boosting their economy. Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is one of Islamabad’s most seasoned diplomats, and while Afghan women can’t show their hair on Kabul’s streets and many girls are banned from school, Khar, and her windswept hair, was warmly welcomed by a Taliban delegation on the tarmac. They didn’t shake hands, but did make eye contact and smiled at one of Pakistan’s most powerful women.
Thursday briefing: What next for the thousands of women in Afghanistan banned from studying?
Good morning. On Tuesday, the Taliban announced that women would be banned from university education indefinitely. Yesterday, female students who showed up for class wept and consoled each other after they were turned away by security forces, forced to reckon with the loss of their imagined futures – and the further tightening of the same extreme misogynist ideology that the Taliban once promised would not return.
Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
George and Laura Bush: Women and girls ‘enduring terrible hardship’ under Taliban
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush spoke out Thursday about the “terrible hardship” Afghan women and girls face under Taliban leadership in their country. “As 2022 comes to a close, our hearts are heavy for the people of Afghanistan. We are especially sad for Afghan women and girls, who are enduring…
Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says
Women in Afghanistan are serving a “life sentence” amid Taliban rule, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta believes.He made the comments in October 2021, shortly after witnessing the fall of Kabul.In the months that have followed, women’s rights in Afghanistan have been severely restricted and girls are forbidden to go to school.“People have died and that’s terrible, but there’s also a lot of other people who will be serving a life sentence,” Sengupta said last year.Watch the full episode of The fall of Kabul: Behind The Headlines on Independent TV. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
After Escaping the Taliban, Afghan Women Face New Education Barrier in the United States | Opinion
For people like me who come here as refugees, an education means everything. Let's make that accessible to all people who come here seeking a new start.
Afghan women protest Taliban's decision to suspend their right to higher education
The Taliban government has suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan, the latest step in its brutal clampdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women. CNN's Nada Bashir has the details.
BBC
'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'
It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s 35 private universities staring at imminent closure - reports
At least 35 private universities in Afghanistan are at the risk of shutting down amid growing resistance from the Taliban towards education of girls and women, officials from the union of these private institutions have said.The union’s media officer Mohammad Karim Nasiri said that the economic challenges have “surged widely”, adding that 30-35 universities are facing major economic problems, reported Afghanistan’s television news channel Tolo.Banning women from entering schools and colleges will mean reduction in fees paid to these institutions, leading to an economic crisis for educational bodies at a time Afghanistan’s economy has slowed after the Islamist insurgents...
UN asks Taliban to reverse education ban for women and stop ‘relentless misogyny’
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has asked the Taliban to implement full, equal and meaningful participation of girls and women in its regime in Afghanistan and urged it to roll back the “unjustifiable” decree on the education of its female population.“...the decree issued on 24 December barring women from working in national and international NGOs is yet another stark violation of women’s rights and humanitarian principles,” said Sima Bahous, UN Women executive director on Tuesday, adding that once again the de facto rulers of Afghanistan have found “new ways to harm the women and girls” in its country.“This...
The Jewish Press
World Outrage as Taliban Continue Effort to Erase Afghanistan’s Women
At least seven international humanitarian aid organizations have suspended their efforts in Afghanistan after the Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic NGOs to suspend their employment of women in the latest decree aimed to further oppress, and essentially erase, the country’s female population. Any organization found...
