SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.

SALEM, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO