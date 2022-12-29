ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kptv.com

2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
SHERWOOD, OR
KGW

Oregon man arrested for allegedly shooting mail carrier

MILWAUKIE, Ore — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 24, 2022. Police arrested a 31-year-old man accused of shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie in broad daylight on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24, Milwaukie police officers responded to report of shots fired...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot

BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
BLODGETT, OR
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican charged in connection to multimillion-dollar store robbery

The Jamaican police have charged a man with shop breaking and larceny in connection to a robbery of clothing and other items from a store in Portland. The goods were worth more than J$8.2 million. Sashane Kennedy, 26, also known as ‘Hundred’ or ‘Six’, was charged on Tuesday. He is...
PORTLAND, OR

