kptv.com
2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
Detectives seize almost 60 pounds of narcotics, more than two dozen guns in Salem investigation
SALEM, Ore. — Detectives seized more than two dozen guns and nearly 60 pounds of different narcotics in Salem on Tuesday, part of a months-long investigation into drug and gun dealing and manufacturing in the area, according to the Salem Police Department. The sting started with the arrest of...
KATU.com
Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
kptv.com
Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
Oregon man arrested for allegedly shooting mail carrier
MILWAUKIE, Ore — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 24, 2022. Police arrested a 31-year-old man accused of shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie in broad daylight on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24, Milwaukie police officers responded to report of shots fired...
Portland police seize 3 guns, respond to multiple shootings injuring 3
The Portland Police Bureau's Focused Intervention Team seized three guns and responded to separate shootings that left three men injured on Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Accused of Shoving 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks Held Without Bail
A 32-year-old woman is being held without bail after allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl off a Northeast Portland MAX station platform and onto the train tracks Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. A male bystander quickly rescued the child, who reported a severe headache and had a...
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
Man shot dead after kicking in apartment door, Vancouver police say
A Vancouver resident shot and killed an alleged intruder who was kicking in the door of the resident’s apartment, police said. Officers responded Tuesday morning to the fatal shooting at Fisher’s Mill Apartments, 1000 S.E. 160th Ave., just before 9 a.m., according to a news release. The resident...
Tigard man arrested for attempted murder of a mail carrier
Four days after a mail carrier was shot in Milwaukie, a suspect has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican charged in connection to multimillion-dollar store robbery
The Jamaican police have charged a man with shop breaking and larceny in connection to a robbery of clothing and other items from a store in Portland. The goods were worth more than J$8.2 million. Sashane Kennedy, 26, also known as ‘Hundred’ or ‘Six’, was charged on Tuesday. He is...
Woman accused of shoving child onto MAX train tracks
A woman is facing charges after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said she shoved a child onto the MAX train tracks, injuring the child and interfering with public transportation.
Washington County sheriff warns that judge’s order to keep mentally ill man in jail likely illegal
A Washington County circuit judge approved the district attorney’s endeavor to keep a man who wasn’t fit to stand trial in jail for treatment even as the local sheriff warned the detention was likely illegal. Sheriff Pat Garrett sounded the alarm in a letter to the county’s top...
WWEEK
Police Bureau Explains Why It Did Not Discipline Officers Who Killed Two Mentally Ill Men Last Year
The Portland Police Bureau has elected not to discipline officers involved in a pair of high-profile police shootings last year, abiding by recommendations made by its disciplinary advisory committee, the Police Review Board, this spring. Officer Zachary DeLong used “deescalation techniques” and “had no other option” than to kill Robert...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham
A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.
