Soccer icon Pelé dead at 82 after health battles
Edson Arantes do Nascimento remembered exactly when he first saw his father weep. It was 1950 and Brazil, appearing in soccer’s World Cup for the first time, had just been beaten by Uruguay. “My father was crying with a lot of Brazilians,” the man better known as Pelé remembered. “My father used to say, men should be strong. Men doesn’t cry. Then I saw my father cry when Brazil lost the game. “Then I told him, ‘Father, don’t worry. I’m going to win a World Cup for you.’ … [Six] years later, I was in Sweden with Brazil and Brazil won the...
WVNews
Pele's funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos
SAO PAULO (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
Pelé, Brazillian soccer icon, dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazillian soccer legend and one of the best soccer players of all time, has passed away at the
BBC
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?
It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer. As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.
Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is In The Final Stages
The transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea is now in the final stages.
Factbox-Pele's career in numbers
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Factbox on the career statistics of former Brazil forward Pele, who has died at the age of 82:. * Won three World Cup titles with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - the only player to have won the showpiece tournament three times.
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Liverpool host Leicester at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s side hoping to end 2022 with a flourish and continue their resurgence. After their superb win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day the Reds have now won three Premier League games in a row and are back in the top four battle. They will be buoyed by the imminent arrival of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven as the Dutch forward will add another dimension to their already stacked attack.
Soccer-Arsenal's Tomiyasu available after World Cup, Smith Rowe close to return
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu will be available for leaders Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday after returning from the World Cup, manager Mikel Arteta said.
NBC Sports
Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Liverpool transfer news continues to intensify, as there is one key area where Jurgen Klopp and the Reds want to strengthen in January. The Reds came so close to the quadruple in 2021-22 so improving this squad will not be easy but after a shaky start to the current Premier League campaign, they need some more depth, especially in midfield. Given their current owners looking for extra investment or to potentially sell the club, perhaps that will limit their business in January?
Pelé invigorated US soccer, paved way for '94 World Cup, MLS
Clive Toye traveled to Jamaica and walked unannounced into the hotel where the Brazilian club Santos was staying ahead of a friendly against the Reggae Boyz in January 1971. Pelé was sitting by the pool, and the New York Cosmos general manager began the cold call that changed U.S. sports history.“You could go to Juventus, you could go to Real Madrid, yeah, you could win a championship. But so will other people," the 90-year-old Toye recalled telling Pelé. “You come to us, you can win a country and nobody else could do that except you."Dozens of meetings over four...
ISL 2022-23: Boumous winner helps ATK Mohun Bagan beat FC Goa
ATK Mohun Bagan avenged their 3-0 loss to FC Goa earlier this season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.
CBS Sports
USMNT captain Tyler Adams says team to play in Copa America in ideal tune-up for 2026 World Cup
With the World Cup in 2026 being in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the United States national team won't have to go through World Cup qualification in Concacaf since they will host. While that's great as the team won't have to worry about how they'll make it to the biggest tournament on earth, but it also sees the team lose a lot of competitive matches ahead of time. The team will feature in Nations League but with a group consisting of El Salvador and Grenada, that's not exactly the competition that will test the team ahead of it, and neither will the Gold Cup, but it looks like they could be participating in another tournament.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man United can end 2022 in top 4; Barcelona derby
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester United has the chance to end a turbulent year by moving into the top four of the Premier League when it plays Wolverhampton at Molineux. A win would move Erik ten Hag's United up to fourth position and two points above Tottenham, which hosts Aston Villa in the first league game of 2023 on Sunday. League leader Arsenal plays at Brighton in the late game. Second-place Manchester City hosts Everton — with Toffees manager Frank Lampard under increased pressure — while third-place Newcastle welcomes Leeds. Also Saturday, it's: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs. Southampton.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Signing With Al-Nassr Opens Door to Face Messi One Last Time
Football fans will get one last Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo matchup if the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star does sign with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr. Marca reports that Ronaldo will join Al-Nassr and set the table for a Mess-Ronaldo matchup if the information is accurate. PSG is considering going...
Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position....
