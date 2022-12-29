Read full article on original website
10 Best Country Albums of 2022
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Effingham Radio
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
Certified Gold and Classic: “Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Dottie West and Kenny Rogers
Upon reaching the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles, Dottie West and Kenny Rogers became one of the most popular male-female duos in country music with their hit “Every Time Two Fools Collide.”. The song also topped the US Hot 100 and the Canadian RPM Country...
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Looking More Closely Into George Strait’s Honky Tonk Time Machine Album
In 2019, George Strait released his thirtieth studio album Honky Tonk Time Machine – which features thirteen songs, including twelve originals written by Strait himself along with legendary songwriter Dean Dillon, Lori McKenna, and none other than his son, Bubba Strait. Lastly, there’s also Strait’s rendition of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.”
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Sammy Hagar Reveals How Eddie Money Inspired His Biggest Solo Hit
"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" may not be Sammy Hagar's biggest song in terms of cultural impact, but the track, which the Red Rocker released in December 1982, remains the top-charting single of his solo career. The lead single from his seventh album, Three Lock Box, reached No. 13...
Lockdown Albums: 24 Records That Wouldn’t Exist Without COVID
The music industry was forced into a gridlock when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Touring was halted, and recording sessions were canceled as social-distancing measures were put in place. It all begged the question: What now?. For some, this presented a prime opportunity to make more detailed plans for...
Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Perform “Just Breathe” in Maui
Earlier this month, legendary country star Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist, Mike McCready, joined one another on stage for a performance of the hit Pearl Jam song “Just Breathe.”. The performance, which you can see via fan-shot video below, took place two days before Christmas on...
Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package
David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era. Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
Nirvana Producer Used Beatles as Bait for Kurt Cobain
Nirvana producer Butch Vig recalled using the Beatles as bait to persuade Kurt Cobain to work on elements of Nevermind that the frontman wasn’t happy with. In a recent interview with Consequence, Vig said he first heard a rough demo of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” when Cobain sent him a cassette recorded on a boombox. Even though it “sounded like shit,” he could tell the trio – complete with new drummer Dave Grohl – were “really, really tight.”
KTLO
The Year in Rock 2022: New tour, new album, ticket controversy and more for Bruce Springsteen
It was quite a year for Bruce Springsteen fans, who saw The Boss announce a new tour, but then anger them with ticket prices. He also released a new album, made several surprise concert appearances and more. Here are some of the Bruce Springsteen happenings in 2022:. –Bruce and the...
Watch Dave Grohl Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do for Love’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared their live version of 10cc's Top 5 1976 hit "The Things We Do for Love." It's the latest addition to the duo's third annual Hanukkah Sessions series, in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians. Grohl and Kurstin were joined by the latter's bandmate in the Bird and the Bee, Inara George for the performance, which was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The crowd was actively involved in the rendition, repeating the chorus' lyrics back to George as part of the song's familiar call and repeat.
Paul McCartney Discusses ‘Night We Cried’ Lyric About John Lennon
Paul McCartney discussed his song “Here Today,” which was written about his late bandmate John Lennon not long after he was murdered in 1980. In a recent SiriusXM interview, the former Beatle recalled the story behind the lines "What about the night we cried / Because there wasn't any reason left to keep it all inside."
Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79
Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing
Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
