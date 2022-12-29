Read full article on original website
Man falls to his death in Death Valley National Park after rappelling 'mistake'
A 54-year-old man fell 30 feet to his death earlier in December while he was canyoneering alone in California's Death Valley National Park's Mosaic Canyon.
A 95-year-old rock wall has been unearthed at Big Bend National Park
Invasive cane removal and the high flows of the Rio Grande River uncovered the historic wall.
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
Trial begins for woman decapitated at Arches National Park, family seeks $140M
A widow and his wife’s family are seeking $140 million in damages from the U.S. government more than two years after a woman was killed in a Utah national park. Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo. Attorneys for Michaud and Nakajjigo’s family gave their opening arguments when the civil trial began Monday. They argue that the U.S. Park Service was negligent and did not maintain the gates at the entrances and exits to...
Hiker who planned one week on Appalachian Trail has been missing 2 months, park says
His vehicle was found in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.
Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them
In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
WATCH: Knucklehead Tourist Attempts to Feed Bull Elk Near Grand Canyon National Park
Many of the animals that occupy our national parks have somewhat become accustomed to the sights and sounds of humans. Still, their general indifference toward us is not an invitation for visitors to try and approach them. And it’s certainly not a signal for brazen tourists to try and feed massive animals like bull elk. Nevertheless, at Grand Canyon National Park, a knucklehead tourist was caught doing just that. Video footage shows them hand-plucking a clump of vegetation off of a nearby bush and offering it to a huge bull elk—all while wearing flip-flops no less.
Bay Area couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide
The incident took place on El Portal Road near Big Oak Flat Road.
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Shenandoah National Park Officials Searching For Man Missing Since Dec. 12
Earlier this month, a 66-year-old backcountry hiker named James Alan Cattley went missing during a seven-day trip to Shenandoah National Park. National Park officials reported Cattley missing on December 12, but the Shenandoah visitor had arrived much earlier. Back in late September, Cattley filed his backcountry permit on September 22 and intended to stay along the Appalachian Trail before returning to his vehicle by October 6. Officials located that same vehicle on at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park three days after they reported Cattley missing.
Rockfall closes Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park
A rockfall near the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park has closed the roadway.
National Parks to Visit in December
If you're looking for a winter escape, consider visiting one of America's National Parks. Each offers its own unique beauty and charm, and with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in December, they're perfect for a quick getaway. Here are our top five National Parks to Visit in December.
How Do I Visit Zion National Park in One Day?
While it’s really best explored over a week or so, you can see plenty in one day in Zion National Park. We’d recommend starting by getting to the park early enough to watch the sunrise. You can always skip this if you’re looking for a more relaxed day at the park, but watching the sun come up from the Canyon Overlook trail is a great way to start your visit, and the sight of the cliffs turning bright red as the sunlight hits them is one you won’t forget. You can also watch the sunrise light up the Towers of the Virgin from the visitor center if you’d rather not hike out so early.
See Inside The ONLY Train That Goes To The Grand Canyon
Did you know you can take a train to the Grand Canyon? In this video Mike Downie, better known as YouTuber DownieLive, continues his journey across the continent. He travels from the southernmost to the northernmost train station in America. But his bucket-list trip on the Grand Canyon Railway doesn’t end quite the way he expects.
In Focus: Saguaro National Park
There may be no more iconic plant in the United States than the stately and stoic saguaro cactus. These beautiful cacti can grow up to 40’ tall and live to be 150 years old. They won’t start growing arms until they are 75 years old and some will grow many arms in their lives. Most of the natural habitat of the saguaro is in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the U.S./Mexico border.
Sugarloaf Mountain Trail | Hiking in Chiricahua National Monument
Chiricahua National Monument is a very scenic sky island in the southern Arizona desert with interesting history and incredible geology throughout. There are several trails to choose from for hiking in Chiricahua National Monument but if you’re looking for a short and sweet hike with a view, hiking Sugarloaf Mountain Trail may be a good option for you! Sugarloaf Mountain Trail climbs 470 feet in about one mile to a fire lookout tower on top of a rounded mountain. Enjoy great views from the trail on the climb up as well as panoramic views from the top!
