While it’s really best explored over a week or so, you can see plenty in one day in Zion National Park. We’d recommend starting by getting to the park early enough to watch the sunrise. You can always skip this if you’re looking for a more relaxed day at the park, but watching the sun come up from the Canyon Overlook trail is a great way to start your visit, and the sight of the cliffs turning bright red as the sunlight hits them is one you won’t forget. You can also watch the sunrise light up the Towers of the Virgin from the visitor center if you’d rather not hike out so early.

