Read full article on original website
Related
Mastercard Data Shows Inflation's Impact on Holiday Shopping
Inflation changed the way Americans did their holiday shopping this year Mastercard’s latest Spending Pulse report shows. “This holiday retail season looked different than years past,” Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Incorporated, said Monday (Dec. 26). “Retailers discounted heavily but consumers diversified their holiday spending to accommodate rising prices and an appetite for experiences and festive gatherings post-pandemic,” he added.
Smart Carts Meet in-Store Demand for eCommerce-Like Convenience
With consumers accustomed to frictionless digital experiences, smart carts bring increased convenience to physical stores. Raz Golan, CEO and co-founder of Shopic, a company that offers smart carts, retail media integrations and store analytics, spoke with PYMNTS about how these technologies can help grocers meet consumers’ changed expectations for their shopping journeys.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Walmart CEO tells shoppers ‘there are a lot of changes coming’ weeks after warning of store closures & price rises
WALMART'S CEO has confirmed "there are a lot of changes coming" weeks after warning shoppers of potential store closures and price rises. Doug McMillon said technology has now made it possible to automate the supply chain and help with delivery. He told CNBC: "There’s so much [that's] possible today with...
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant
An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
Has Bed Bath & Beyond Seen Its Last Holiday Selling Season?
With the bulk of fourth-quarter sales completed, Wall Street has started speculating on whether the struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has a reason to exist. In an interview on Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said that retailers likely had a tough slog this holiday season, and cited Bed Bath & Beyond as one that might have seen its last yule. “They’re simply just not relevant anymore. This really was [Lieutenant Colonel George A.] Custer’s last stand and it’s going to pretty much end the same way that it did for Custer,”...
Jo-Ann Closing Plans for 2023 Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FootWearNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
Huge Target update as projections for next year are good news for shoppers amid widespread closures in retail
GOOD news is coming for Target shoppers after projections for 2023 predict that profits will increase amid widespread closures. According to future projections, profits per share at Target will increase by 24.4 percent over the following year, according to a dividend analysis of the retailer. This is great news for...
Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022
The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
Walmart Offers US ‘Inflation Free’ Holiday Goods
Walmart is offering consumers in the U.S. “inflation-free” holiday baskets through Dec. 26. Launched ahead of Thanksgiving and continuing through the day after Christmas, this offer includes competitive prices on a variety of items needed for traditional holiday meals, Walmart said in a press release. The products are...
Food Network
We Tried Hungryroot: Grocery Store and Meal Kit Service All-in-One
Hungryroot is an online grocery delivery service designed to help its customers eat healthier based on their specific needs and food preferences. The service believes in letting customers make their own choices rather than telling them what a healthy diet should look like. Shoppers can choose groceries based on a weekly meal plan or a la carte with points. Whether you prefer cooking on weeknights or simply assembling meals with less than five products, Hungryroot may be a grocery delivery service that can work for you.
I compared the price of organic groceries at Walmart and Whole Foods and found the latter was more competitive than I expected
Walmart doesn't primarily sell organic products, but the items available were mostly cheaper than their counterparts at Whole Foods.
Walmart Has Easy New Way to Shop That Amazon, Target Don't Offer
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report recently launched its TrendGetter to enable Walmart shoppers an easy way to find and shop influencer products by just taking a picture of the product, and artificial intelligence does the rest. The new A.I. tool finds the product and provides the best price. So,...
salestechstar.com
ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, Announces Deal with REM People, a New Generation Retail Analytics Company That Provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions
Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to REM People, a company which is the only platform that provides integrated Retail Execution Management solutions by following the product journey with a holistic approach. ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with REM People, based in the Dubai World...
Amazon and Walmart Will Bring Old Retail Industry Fights Into New Year
When Walmart’s new CFO spoke to investors last month, his message was simple: We’re built differently than the rest of the retail industry. “Our purpose of saving people money has never been more important as inflation remains consistently high,” CFO John Rainey said on the retailer’s Q3 earnings call. “Walmart is well positioned to serve customers and gain greater trip frequency during tougher economic periods, and we have even more tools to do so in this cycle,” Rainey added.
Amazon New Year Sale: Top deals on tech, home goods, apparel and more
Amazon is offering a variety of after-Christmas deals during its New Year Sale to celebrate the upcoming New Year’s holiday. This is a Prime member exclusive sale with deals on tech, apparel, small appliances, furniture and more. Those who aren’t yet an Amazon Prime member can sign up for...
Gift returns and exchanges: How have stores changed their policies for the holiday season?
Now that all the presents are unwrapped, the real fun begins deciding which gifts are keepers compared to others that are getting returned. Shoppers are starting to flood stores to get a head start on their post-holiday returns and exchanges, and if you're searching for the gift receipt, here are some gift return and exchange policies to keep in mind courtesy of retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
salestechstar.com
Safe-T Group: NetNut Strengthens its Presence in the Price Comparison Market with New Travel-Industry Customers
Safe-T Group Ltd., a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced that NetNut Ltd., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary and enterprise privacy network unit (“NetNut”), is expanding its presence into the price comparison market with new customers from the travel sector that operate price comparison websites (PCW).
Comments / 0