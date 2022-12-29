With the bulk of fourth-quarter sales completed, Wall Street has started speculating on whether the struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has a reason to exist. In an interview on Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said that retailers likely had a tough slog this holiday season, and cited Bed Bath & Beyond as one that might have seen its last yule. “They’re simply just not relevant anymore. This really was [Lieutenant Colonel George A.] Custer’s last stand and it’s going to pretty much end the same way that it did for Custer,”...

