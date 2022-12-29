Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl win over Syracuse
Minnesota defeated Syracuse 28-20 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl giving the Gophers their ninth win of the season and their sixth straight victory in bowl games. Here are my five takeaways from this New York City bowl game victory!. One. Nine & Six. The bottom line is Minnesota...
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball misses out on Top-10 recruit Elliot Cadeau
The Syracuse Orange were unable to land a major commitment from the Class of 2024. Link Academy’s Elliot Cadeau, the consensus No. 2 PG in that class, will instead join an ACC rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Cadeau made the announcement during halftime of his latest game and...
waer.org
Syracuse football’s new coordinators
Syracuse Football entered an unfamiliar galaxy recently. The Orange experienced a successful season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. SU completed its regular season 7-5 after a 6-0 start to the campaign. However, the ‘Cuse lost two of its elder statesmen that had a lot to do with the success Syracuse experienced this year. SU’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same job at NC State. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Tony White departed for the same gig at Nebraska.
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
localsyr.com
Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Young Minnesota Man Reported Missing Found Dead
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The search for a missing Stillwater man has been called off after authorities located him deceased. The BCA announced the identification and discovery of the body of 20-year-old George Musser Sunday night. He was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
tourcounsel.com
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
Insurer temporarily extends contract with Syracuse hospital to avoid patient disruption
Syracuse, N.Y. — Health insurer UnitedHealthcare has temporarily extended its contract with Upstate University Hospital for two months to avoid disrupting coverage for patients. UnitedHealthcare previously warned a contract dispute with Upstate could potentially disrupt coverage for about 20,000 patients if an agreement was not reached before the contract...
Goodbye Big Macs: All McDonald’s restaurants on NY Thruway to close soon
Some customers might not be lovin’ it when the last 11 McDonald’s along the New York Thruway shut their doors for good. McDonald’s will no longer be an option for Thruway travelers starting Sunday, when the popular food chain closes its remaining 11 locations at service plazas.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Five Arrested in Connection With Mall of America Murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
Stillwater Police Searching for Missing Man
STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stillwater Police Department are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man. Twenty-year-old George Musser was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater at approximately 2:10 am on Saturday, wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and dark grey flannel shirt.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0