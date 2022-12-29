ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse football’s new coordinators

Syracuse Football entered an unfamiliar galaxy recently. The Orange experienced a successful season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. SU completed its regular season 7-5 after a 6-0 start to the campaign. However, the ‘Cuse lost two of its elder statesmen that had a lot to do with the success Syracuse experienced this year. SU’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same job at NC State. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Tony White departed for the same gig at Nebraska.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl

New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY
KROC News

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
KROC News

Young Minnesota Man Reported Missing Found Dead

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The search for a missing Stillwater man has been called off after authorities located him deceased. The BCA announced the identification and discovery of the body of 20-year-old George Musser Sunday night. He was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
STILLWATER, MN
tourcounsel.com

Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York

Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
SYRACUSE, NY
KROC News

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KROC News

Five Arrested in Connection With Mall of America Murder

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
KROC News

Stillwater Police Searching for Missing Man

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stillwater Police Department are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man. Twenty-year-old George Musser was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater at approximately 2:10 am on Saturday, wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and dark grey flannel shirt.
STILLWATER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy