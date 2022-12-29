Read full article on original website
BBC
Oxfordshire ongoing sewage release regrettable - Thames Water
Thames Water has said a two-day sewage release is "regrettably" ongoing and there are flood warnings near Oxford. On Monday, campaign group Sewage Free Thames said there was a sewage release at Witney Sewage Treatment Works (WSTW), in Oxfordshire. Thames Water confirmed the release started at 09:45 GMT on 25...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Sea swimmer claims water company’s ‘disgusting’ sewage dumps left her bedridden
A woman who was ill for a week after swimming in the sea has blamed a water company for dumping sewage.Julia Walker, 43, a social worker from Shoreham, West Sussex, is a regular swimmer and went for a dip one morning in September.She headed down to Shoreham beach for a swim and later complained that her kidneys were in such pain that she was unable to stand up.Julia then called a doctor who asked her to come in for tests, which later confirmed she was suffering from a bacterial kidney infection.She said: “I felt really rotten, I was bedridden and...
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
Inside creepy abandoned tunnel left untouched for decades – and it’s hiding a bizarre secret
THIS creepy abandoned tunnel - the longest unused underpass in the UK - has been left untouched for decades. Drewton Tunnel, beneath the Yorkshire Wolds, was once used by trains and now hides a bizarre secret. After being closed for the last 60 years, it is believed to now have...
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
Abandoned street revealed in eerie pics with empty homes left to rot just yards from busy motorway
EERIE pictures have revealed an abandoned street filled with decaying homes just yards from a busy motorway. The creepy road in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire is even visible to drivers on the nearby M53, but has been left to rot on the banks of the Mersey. Broken windows and loose bricks...
UK households wake up on Christmas with no running water
Households in parts of the UK woke up on Christmas day without running water, in an outage which has impacted thousands of people over the past week.After some of the coldest weather in a decade, temperatures shot up by almost 20C in some places last weekend, in a rapid thaw that burst pipes across the country and wrought havoc on the water network.Tens of thousands of homes have been affected, mainly in the south of England, and water supplies have largely been restored as engineers worked through the night to locate and fix the broken pipes.But homes in Hertfordshire and...
BBC
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
A&E doctors have urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the A&E department continued to be overwhelmed. NHS GGC, which declined the move, said it was taking action...
BBC
Welsh Water: Supply failings after homes left without water over Christmas
Welsh Water has admitted to failings over its supply after people were left without water during the Christmas period. Several villages in Monmouthshire were still without water on Boxing Day after almost 72 hours. It comes after thousands of homes in west Wales were without water for several days before...
BBC
West Midlands fire services saw big rise in summer wildfires
The number of summer wildfires which Shropshire firefighters had to tackle nearly trebled in 2022. The county's fire service responded to 138 calls in June, July and August, compared to 50 in 2021 and 40 in 2020. It took 53 of those calls in July 2022, when the UK was...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
Travel disruption as heavy rain across Scotland sparks floods
Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy rain has led to flooding in some parts of Scotland.Rail services have also been affected by the weather, with train speeds limited in many areas on Friday due to heavy rain overnight.A Met Office amber alert for heavy rain in parts of Dumfries and Galloway as well as the Scottish Borders was in force until midday, while yellow weather warnings of snow and ice cover other areas of the country.Forecasters said around 40-50mm of rain was expected in the amber warning area, with 60-70mm possible in upland locations, with the potential for...
BBC
Deaths of two children with Strep A 'not unusual'
The deaths of two children in Scotland with the Strep A infection is not unusual at this time of year, according to the national clinical director. Professor Jason Leitch said Scotland was experiencing the highest number of Strep A infections since 2017. But he said it was a very mild...
BBC
Police dive team search River Spey for missing man Rodrigo Falcon
Specialists from Police Scotland's dive and marine unit have been brought in to assist with the search for a man missing in Speyside. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen in Aviemore in the early hours of Sunday 11 December. Police have confirmed that the dive team have been searching a...
BBC
Clapham: Body found in burning car in south London
An investigation has been launched after a body was recovered from the inside of a burning car in south London. Firefighters and police were called to the car fire on Clarence Avenue, Clapham, just after 02:30 GMT on Tuesday morning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, London Fire...
BBC
Strikes: Airport, rail and driving test staff resume action
Border Force staff have begun the second in a series of strikes at UK airports until New Year's Eve. Around 1,000 members of the PCS union, many of whom work in passport control, are walking out from 28-31 December. Rail disruption will also continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with TSSA...
BBC
Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
