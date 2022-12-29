Read full article on original website
BBC
Coventry great-grandfather raises £12k in year-long walking challenge
A great-grandfather has completed a year-long walking challenge and raised £12,000 for charity. Tony Cunningham, 73, from Coventry, pledged to walk 10 miles a day throughout 2022, and finished his final lap of the city's Memorial Park on New Year's Eve. Donations will be given to Molly Ollys Wishes,...
BBC
Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
BBC
Cost of living: Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library membership rockets
A toy library where families can borrow items has seen a big rise in its membership since the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, staff have said. Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library had just 30 members five years ago but that has now risen to about 150. Children can borrow two...
BBC
Swimmers brave cold water Dartmoor swim for charity
Swimmers in Devon have braved cold waters to raise money for charity. On Wednesday 16 swimmers entered Crazywell Pool on Dartmoor to swim 3 miles (5 km) with the water's temperature at 4C (39F). The swim was organised by Royal Marine Mike Dunn with his open water swimming group The...
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
Fury as Sandown couple allowed to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling Isle of Wight cliff
Neighbours reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
BBC
Black Country Triathletes smash £24k target in honour of coach with MND
A group of swimmers have smashed their target after raising more than £26,000 by completing a 24-hour swim challenge. The Black Country Triathletes each swam 12 miles, on 28 December, to raise money in honour of their coach who died with motor neurone disease (MND). Alan Bagnall, 75, from...
BBC
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
BBC
Dog survives 50ft fall from Burrator Reservoir on Dartmoor
A dog had an "incredibly lucky" escape after tumbling 50ft (15.24m) off a dam wall in Devon. Oban, a 20-month-old black Labrador, ran off from his owners during a Boxing Day walk in woodland near the Burrator Reservoir on Dartmoor. In a panic, he jumped off the dam in an...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Exeter rugby boss appointed CBE
The chairman of Devon's top rugby club has been appointed a CBE for services to sport. Exeter Chiefs chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has been honoured for services to rugby and to the city's community. He said that he first checked that it was not an online scam when...
BBC
Somerset boy runs 1,000 miles in memory of grandmother
A 12-year-old boy is running 1,000 miles to raise money for charity in memory of his grandmother. Dylan Szewiel, from Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, has so far run 993 miles since his 12th birthday on 2 January. He has raised more than £1,000 for the charity OcuMel which supports people with...
