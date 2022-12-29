Read full article on original website
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Man dies walking home from pub in freezing temperatures
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Yorkshire, who is believed to have died walking home from a pub in freezing temperatures. Police made the discovery on farmland between Weel and Hull, and believe that the man “succumbed to the weather” during the night. The man is believed to be 53-year-old Jamieson Scott, who had not been seen since leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday evening - when temperatures hit lows of -4C. Police have informed his family, however, no formal identification has taken place. Superintendent Rhod Troake said: “This is...
Woman, 62, who fell in freezing car park helped by strangers during four-hour wait for ambulance
A 62-year-old woman who dislocated her hip in a car park in Grantham was helped by strangers as she waited almost four hours for an ambulance in sub-zero temperatures.Julie Jackson-Corney, of Leadenham, Lincolnshire, fell to the ground next to her car after she felt her hip come out of its socket, leaving her unable to move from the freezing tarmac until paramedics arrivedSeveral strangers noticed Ms Jackson-Corney was in need of aid and rushed to her side to provide blankets, duvets, a hot water bottle, and a heater to keep her warm. One of her rescuers called for an...
CCTV captures dog moments before it mauled 11-year-old girl as she walked to school
Police have released CCTV footage of the owner of a dog who mauled an 11-year-old girl on her way to school in a renewed bid to track him down.CCTV filmed on September 28 captures the child walking in London’s Tower Hamlets on her way to school a passed a man walking two dogs passes her.One of the animals lunged at her and bit her repeatedly on the hand and arm.A passing taxi driver intervened to free the victim from the dog’s grip before she was taken hospital with broken bones.The dog owner left the scene in Stepney Green before police arrived.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Balenciaga store in London vandalised after controversial teddy bear adCCTV captures murderer Mark Brown collecting victim’s prescriptions to cover tracksMoment lions escape from enclosure at Australian zoo
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
Cat rescued after found frozen to the ground in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A cat was rescued after being found frozen to the ground in Muskegon on Monday, according to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic. The older boy cat, who is being called Elliot by the animal care clinic, was found frozen to the ground at Laketon Avenue and Wood Street on Dec. 27. A good Samaritan named Kelly found Elliot and brought him to the animal clinic so they could help him and check and see if he had a chip."When he arrived at the clinic, his body temp was only 94 degrees, and his eyes had crusted shut," according to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic. "Life saving treatment was started immediately by the vet and staff, with warm IV fluids, warming him up, cleaning his eyes, and checking for any injuries, then monitored."The animal care clinic says he is resting comfortably after receiving care.If anyone has any information about Elliot, they are urged to contact the Big Lake Animal Clinic at 231-799-1074.In addition, if anyone wants to help support caring for the cat, they can donate on the clinic's Facebook page.
Inside creepy abandoned tunnel left untouched for decades – and it’s hiding a bizarre secret
THIS creepy abandoned tunnel - the longest unused underpass in the UK - has been left untouched for decades. Drewton Tunnel, beneath the Yorkshire Wolds, was once used by trains and now hides a bizarre secret. After being closed for the last 60 years, it is believed to now have...
WATCH: Baby Bison Get the Zoomies in Yellowstone National Park
This baby bison captured the hearts of these bystanders at Yellowstone National Park. The young animal definitely had a case of the zoomies. The zoomies are a phenomenon familiar to many pet owners, specifically the owners of dogs. The zoomies occur when a dog, or any animal, feels the urge to run around boundlessly until they become too tired to run anymore. It seems that the behavior isn’t limited to man’s best friend, because this baby bison has a case of the zoomies if we’ve ever seen them.
Woman Finds Tasmanian Devil in Home After Mistaking Wild Animal for Golden Retriever's Dog Toy
A wild Tasmanian devil wandered into a home in Hobart, Australia, on the island state of Tasmania, and caused a bit of chaos before safely departing An Australian woman had a wild encounter in her living room on Wednesday. According to The Guardian, Kirsten Lynch was relaxing inside her Hobart home, located on the Australian island state of Tasmania, on Dec. 28 when she decided to grab her golden retriever's plush Tasmanian devil toy. The only issue was when Lynch went to touch the toy — it...
Caught on camera: Viral animal moments from 2022
Fox News Digital takes a look back at 2021's funniest and more bizarre animals videos that made us laugh-out-loud.
Top 10 Animal Rescues of 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, we decided to compile a few of the best animal rescue stories that have inspired us and warmed our hearts this year. From giving farm animals a second chance at life to saving endangered species, there have been plenty of lucky animals that have been saved from homelessness, unsafe weather conditions, slaughterhouses, and the illegal pet trade. We are happy to say that all of these creatures got their happy ending thanks to animal sanctuaries and rescue organizations, and kind people from all over the world.
An outdoor wedding was unceremoniously interrupted by a bear mauling a moose. A TikTok video captured the shocking moment.
As a bear mauls a moose across the shore, a helpful guest rearranges the shocked bride's dress train.
Lost dog rescued from above waterfall on Utah mountain
A dog who became separated from her owner during a mountain hike in Utah was found and returned home with help from rescuers.
The 5 best cat harnesses for travel adventures with your kitty
We spoke to vets and cat owners to find out what makes a good cat harness. These are the best harnesses to take your cat outside on walks and hikes.
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
Boxing Day raft race organisers ask crowds not to throw eggs or flour
The organisers of an annual Boxing Day raft race have repeated pleas to spectators not to throw eggs or flour. Up to 25 decorated rafts are expected to take to the River Derwent for the post-Christmas charity fundraiser in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire. In the past, racers in the 26 December...
Labrador Dragging Puppy Away From Vacuum Leaves Internet in Stitches
"Lord knows we're all sick of his vacuum obsession. He attacks it on the charger even. She just did what we all wanted to," said the owners.
Cat Refuses To Give Up Stolen Fried Chicken in Hilarious Video: 'Worth It'
Several cat lovers watching the clip on TikTok were quick to spot a nearby dog's brilliant reaction to the wild scene.
