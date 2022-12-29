Read full article on original website
BBC
North Northamptonshire Council approves takeover of Thackley Green care home
A council has backed a plan to take over the running of a care home from another authority. Thackley Green in Corby has been controlled by West Northamptonshire Council but North Northamptonshire Council has approved taking it over. It said running the home at a cost of £600,000 a year...
BBC
New Year assessment for sinking Miller & Carter Lakeside restaurant
A floating restaurant, partially submerged at a UK shopping centre, will be subject to a structural assessment in the New Year. The paddle steamer, which is home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink at Lakeside in Essex on Friday. Staff were preparing to open when they had...
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
BBC
Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings. The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894. The developer...
Plans for visitor centre in Saltaire draws residents’ ire
Angry villagers claim project would be ‘permanent stain’ on Unesco world heritage site in West Yorkshire
Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike
Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
BBC
Women's rehab project funding axed by crime commissioner
A rehabilitation service for women offenders is facing the axe next year due to funding cuts. North Wales Women's Centre said its Women's Pathfinder programme will get no cash in 2023 from the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). Centre boss Gemma Fox said the service, which steers women...
BBC
Nottingham hospital menopause scheme hailed by staff
Hospital staff in Nottingham have said they are keen to build on the success of its menopause support scheme. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) said 24% of its staff were aged 45-55, the most common age for the condition. Staff can ask for lighter uniforms, shift changes, more time to...
BBC
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
BBC
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: BEM for Wem's first female mayor
A woman who was the first female councillor and mayor of her home town has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community. Pauline Dee became a town councillor in Wem, Shropshire, in 1981 and was also elected to Shropshire Council until she retired from both in May 2021.
BBC
Wales New Year Honours: Rhondda MP Chris Bryant knighted
A football star, MP, sexual health campaigner and musical director are among those from Wales recognised in the New Year Honours. The list for 2023 is the first since the death of the Queen, and are awarded by King Charles. Among those honoured is Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant, who...
North-east England £1.4bn deal could be ‘transformational’, says mayoral favourite
A £1.4bn devolution deal for north-east England could be “transformational” for the region but would not reverse 12 years of austerity, the frontrunner to be the region’s first mayor has said. Jamie Driscoll, the Labour mayor for the North of Tyne region, said he did “cartwheels...
BBC
South East Coast Ambulance Service issues New Year's Eve plea
An ambulance service that covers four counties has called for support from the public ahead of New Year's Eve. The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) urged people to only call 999 for genuine emergencies. NHS services in the South East continue to face sustained pressure, with Surrey and Sussex...
BBC
Flu rise warning from NHS in England
There were more than 3,700 patients a day in hospital with flu last week - up from 520 a day the month before, the latest data from NHS England shows. Of these, 267 people needed specialised care in critical care beds last week. NHS England warns pressures on the health...
BBC
Burnley: New homes to be built on former mill site
A housing developer has been granted outline planning permission to build 73 homes on a former mill site in Lancashire. Muller Property Group wants to redevelop 6.5 acres of vacant land off Barden Lane in Burnley. Planning officers recommended approval of the former Lodge Mill site scheme. It will include...
BBC
Newtown-in-St-Martin community pub celebrates first Christmas
People living in a remote village say their new community pub has been "vital" for isolated people over Christmas. Landlords of The Prince of Wales in Newtown-in-St-Martin, south Cornwall, said they have been "overwhelmed" by support since it reopened in November. It followed a campaign by villagers to buy the...
BBC
Mother's pride as Redditch boy, 11, opens second food bank
A mother says she is proud of her 11-year-old son who has opened a second food bank in his town. Isaac, from Redditch, Worcestershire, began his first food bank in 2020 on their driveway to help struggling families. With demand growing from dozens of families each week, his mum Claire-Louise...
BBC
New Year Honours: MBE for parents' work tackling gambling 'harm'
A mother and father honoured for their work helping those left bereaved by gambling-related suicide say their MBEs recognise the "harm" caused by betting. Liz and Charles Ritchie set up the charity Gambling with Lives after their son Jack, 24, took his own life while battling a gambling addiction. The...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Ex-police officer Eric Hopes, 90, gets BEM
A 90-year-old who served with the police for 50 years and still helps run the force's museum has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours for 2023. Eric Hopes, from Bury St Edmunds, joined Suffolk Police at 17, in 1949, reaching the rank of superintendent. The...
