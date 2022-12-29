A BBC newsreader was visibly emotional as she broke the news that three young boys had died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.Joanna Gosling struggled to speak as she announced that the boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, had died on Monday, 12 December."I'm so sorry this is terrible news," the journalist said as she continued her bulletin.A six-year-old boy remains in critical condition.Police have said that they have not received any further reports of missing children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Solihull lake: Police say they haven’t received any further reports of missing childrenPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effortSolihull lake: No further reports of missing children, police say

18 DAYS AGO