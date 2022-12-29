ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TN

WKRN

Water line breaks in front of hospital

A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Traffic Flowing Better At Almaville Convenience Center

(ALMAVILLE) Listeners notified WGNS of a situation at the Almaville Convenience Center at 7693 Almaville Road, off I-840. Bumper-to-bumper traffic and several deputies turned out to be a line of cars waiting to enter thel convenience center to throw away large amounts of Christmas wrapping paper, along with discarded bows and ribbons.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Courthouse Arsonist Loses Appeal to Overturn Conviction and Woman Dies in Bizarre August Motorcycle Crash Part of Local News Review in 2022

An unsuccessful effort by a convicted courthouse arsonist to win an appeal to overturn his conviction and a bizarre fatal motorcycle crash in which a Nashville area woman was thrown over the side of Center Hill Dam into the lake were just two of the many news stories that made headlines during the second half of 2022 in DeKalb County and lead off WJLE’s Part-3 of the Year in Review.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Major water leak reported in Sumner County

Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN

Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: New Skatepark to be Built in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) A future skatepark for skateboarders and more will be an impressive new addition for the Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Department. Parks and Rec Director Nate Williams told News Radio WGNS…. The future skatepark is staying on budget and the city plans to build it in Old Fort Park,...
MURFREESBORO, TN

