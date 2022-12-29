Read full article on original website
A Historic Brooklyn Townhouse Was Renovated Twice, But This Version Rightfully Preserves Its Past
Sometimes new doesn’t mean improved. That’s the sentiment Melissa Lee and Erika Chou of Bespoke Only took away from their first tour of a family townhouse in Boerum Hill, which is known for its historic brownstones. “The renovation reflected a rather stark and contemporary design,” Melissa, the founder and principal of the firm, remembers. “This felt uncharacteristic of its roots.”
architecturaldigest.com
The Josef Frank Effect: The Colorful and Exuberant Side of Swedish Modern Design Is Having a Moment
The verdant foliage of an aralia plant. Three-leaf clovers on a thin-as-thread stem. Plump pears, citrus, and pumpkins dangling from a vine. Each is a Josef Frank imagining from the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s—most of them for the Swedish brand Svenskt Tenn. But as of late, the Austrian-born Swedish designer's fruitful patterns have been flourishing in modern homes, instilling a no-doubts-about-it retro coolness. Indeed, today’s favorite Frank treatment takes guts: applying the bold and exuberant prints dramatically on the walls.
architecturaldigest.com
The 12 Best Design Districts Around the World: An AD PRO Essential Guide
Planning on adding more stamps to your passport in the new year? From Tokyo’s Roppongi design district to London’s Shoreditch neighborhood, there are design-focused enclaves across the globe worthy of a visit, whether as destinations in their own right or just as stops in a longer itinerary. Which design districts are worth a visit? Here, AD PRO explores the shops, restaurants, hotels, and public installations that make these hot spots some of the best for design lovers looking to scratch the travel itch.
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Step Inside a Centuries-Old Paris Apartment Defined by Soft Hues and Inviting Textures
Some homes are designed to first appeal to the eye. But for French tech investor Pierre Krings and his wife, fashion entrepreneur Nima, what mattered foremost for their centuries-old apartment on Paris’s Left Bank was how the home feels underfoot. Upon entering the 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom apartment, redesigned by French designer Pierre Yovanovitch, guests are instructed to remove their shoes—a practice the Kringses adopted during their sojourns in Japan. He sold his company, PriceMinister, to Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten in 2010, and she is the founder of Nimette, a private retail space distributing apparel from independent fashion designers from Japan and other countries.
architecturaldigest.com
The Best Seats We Spotted in 2022
It’s no secret that we pride ourselves on knowing the best seats on the market. We even have a whole annual week-long celebration (aptly named Seat Week) dedicated to our favorite places to sit in the home, at the office, or even while out on the town. With Seat Week, our intention is to provide honest and helpful reviews of the chairs, sofas, sectionals, and loveseats our readers are interested in purchasing. But sometimes, the perfect seat isn’t one you can buy online.
housebeautiful.com
This Couple Found a 1930s Log Cabin Under the Drywall in Their New Home—and Restored It
Nestled in the shadow of the Teton mountains, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a fairy tale of a town. But when designer Emily Janak and her husband, architect Adam Janak of Northworks, moved into their newly purchased residence, it felt more like a nightmare. The 2,361-square-foot ranch-style house had grimy tiled ceilings and the distinct odor of years gone by. “Our parents were horrified,” Janak recalls. “They were like, ‘This is not livable.’”
homedit.com
McMansion Styles Slowly Fade From The Suburban Landscape
A McMansion is a large home, often mass-produced with low-quality materials. These homes were popular in the 1980s through the early 2000s but have fallen out of favor. Today, many homeowners gravitate toward the simple living movement of smaller homes. What Is A McMansion?. McMansion is a derogatory term used...
yankodesign.com
This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles
Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
homedit.com
Prairie Style Architecture: The Iconic American Style
Prairie-style architecture emerged in the United States in the late 19th century. It was a distinct geographic expression of the Arts and Crafts movement combined with the ideas of architect Louis Sullivan. Frank Lloyd Wright is most associated with Prairie-style architecture, but he was part of a larger group of...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour an “Ironically Traditional” Toronto Home That Uses 35 Different Paint Colors
Before Grandmillennial became a popular design aesthetic, podcast host and food blogger Rivki Rabinowitz described her style as “grandma who likes to party.” She adds: “My design taste is the same as it is with the food I create and the fashion I wear. That is, patterns, flavors, and textures mixed and layered, all with an ironically traditional foundation.”
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Tudor-Style Austin Home That Aims to Surprise
Decorating a new home usually results in an endless list of questions. But for many, a major challenge is finding the right pieces of art for each and every room. For one art collector couple in Austin, who worked with Mark Ashby Design on their five-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom Tudor-style abode, that proved especially true.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
homedit.com
Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement
The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
