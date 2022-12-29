Pope Benedict XVI, a fierce defender of church dogma who became the first pontiff in six centuries to abdicate the papacy, died Saturday morning. He was 95 years old. Benedict XVI died at 9:34 AM local time in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City, where he resided following his resignation, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict XVI’s body will lie in state at Saint Peter’s Basilica beginning on Jan. 2. The funeral service for Pope Emeritus is scheduled to take place in St. Peter’s Square on Jan. 5. Pope Francis will preside over the funeral. His death came after Pope Francis asked his...

