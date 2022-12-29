Read full article on original website
Pope Benedict XVI dead at 95
Pope Benedict XVI, a fierce defender of church dogma who became the first pontiff in six centuries to abdicate the papacy, died Saturday morning. He was 95 years old. Benedict XVI died at 9:34 AM local time in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City, where he resided following his resignation, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict XVI’s body will lie in state at Saint Peter’s Basilica beginning on Jan. 2. The funeral service for Pope Emeritus is scheduled to take place in St. Peter’s Square on Jan. 5. Pope Francis will preside over the funeral. His death came after Pope Francis asked his...
Global reactions to the death of former Pope Benedict
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to the death of former Pope Benedict, who was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the post rather than rule for life:. "As a "German" #Pope, #BenedictXVI was a special church leader for many, not only in this country. The world is losing a formative figure of the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and a clever theologian. My thoughts are with Pope Francis."
Vatican: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains very sick but is 'lucid and alert'
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI continues to remain in serious condition the Vatican said on Thursday.
Former Pope Benedict Was First Pontiff to Resign in 600 Years
VATICAN CITY - Former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday aged 95, was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, leaving behind a Catholic Church battered by sexual abuse scandals, mired in mismanagement and polarised between conservatives and progressives. Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, had good...
Former Pope Benedict’s condition worsening, Vatican says as Francis calls for prayers
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s health has suddenly “worsened” in recent hours, the Vatican said Dec. 28 after Pope Francis asked for prayers for the former pontiff. The Holy See said Benedict was receiving constant medical care. “I would like to ask all of you for a special...
Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI’s death
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican says that Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday. It will be an unprecedented event in which a current pope will celebrate the funeral for a former one. Francis was elected after...
Factbox-Former Pope Benedict, his papacy and resignation
VATICAN CITY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are some facts about former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday:. - Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, was elected on April 19, 2005 to succeed the widely popular Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years. Cardinals chose him from among their number seeking continuity and what one called "a safe pair of hands". For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he was the powerful head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).
Vatican faces an unprecedented challenge: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict
For the first time in 600 years, the Vatican must plan a funeral for a retired pope, which "has no precedent in Italy," one expert says.
Pope Francis confirms former Pope Benedict is ‘very sick’
The Vatican says former Pope Benedict had a sudden worsening of his health on Wednesday, but adds that the 95-year-old is receiving constant medical attention. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.Dec. 28, 2022.
Vatican says ex-pope Benedict 'lucid', health stable
Ex-pope Benedict is "lucid and alert", the Vatican said Thursday, adding that the 95-year's condition was "stable" but remained "serious" a day after Pope Francis revealed his predecessor was seriously ill. "The Pope Emeritus was able to rest well last night, he is absolutely lucid and alert and today, although...
Pope Benedict said to be in stable, but serious condition
The Vatican says retired Pope Benedict is “alert and stable,” but his condition remains serious. Pope Francis is asking for continued prayers for the 95-year-old. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Dec. 30, 2022.
