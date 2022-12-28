Ida Christine Elam never met a stranger and never turned down an appeal for help. If she couldn’t help you out with cash, she made sure you had a meal. She loved her husband, the late Rev. Willie Elam George, Sr. and their 17 children. She loved everyone beyond the family circle. So many people called her Mom that most folks didn’t even know her first name. Family members are arriving from all over the country to attend her services.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO