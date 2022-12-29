Read full article on original website
North Dakota schools facing increasing levels of Meal Debt
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota schools are facing an increasing amount of meal debt as parents struggle with inflation. Pandemic-era programs providing free breakfast and lunch to all students nationwide ended in September, leaving schools go make collection calls on meal balances. Some school districts say they are seeing debt...
Bison World: Financial analyst finds project profitable for the state
The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics.
$150,000 Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/NDAG) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18, 2022, draw remains. unclaimed, and the lucky ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date...
Your Last Chance For The Year North Dakota – BUY NOW!
The days are ticking down to be ringing in the New Year. AND that is not all that's ticking down, the availability to still buy the holiday batter some of us cannot imagine the holidays or winter months without. We are taking the batter that is the base to the warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention. Have you guessed yet what cocktail we are speaking of? No, NO, and a HECK NO we are not talking egg nog, we are talking Tom & Jerry Cocktails.
Burgum Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Former Border States CEO Tammy Miller To Serve As Lieutenant Governor Effective Jan. 3
Bismarck, ND - Gov. Doug Burgum has announced the appointment of Governor's Office Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller, Border States former CEO, to succeed Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford as lieutenant governor of North Dakota. Miller begins her new role on Jan. 3. Miller has served as chief operating officer in...
Cows take only one bite at Green Pastures Farm
Greg Judy, the owner of Green Pastures Farm near Rucker, Mo., offered new insights on livestock grazing, regenerative ranching, and profitability for cattle producers during Menoken Farm’s annual Crops, Covers & Cows field day this past summer in Menoken, N.D. Judy’s operation has grown to include 17 farms, four...
North Dakotans face high utility prices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a byproduct of living in North Dakota: the cost of heating your home goes up in the winter. But it might be a little bit harder to do this year. January is typically the coldest month of the year in North Dakota. And with high utility costs, people could be paying some of the highest prices ever to heat their homes this winter. As for why that is, there are a number of reasons.
66 spoken languages in North Dakota: How this impacts law enforcement
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state of North Dakota, 66 languages are spoken here.North Dakota has the highest percentage of German, Icelandic and Norwegian speakers in the entire United States.So, when law enforcement has to work with these non-English speaking individuals, it can get difficult.To help, the Justice Department is launching a new […]
City of Lincoln mayor to resign
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The next scheduled election for mayor in the city of Lincoln is in June 2024. However, soon the town will be without a mayor and a special election could be called to fill the vacant position. Gerarld Wise has been the mayor of Lincoln for over...
USPS mail suspensions across North Dakota
USPS closed nearly 200 facilities and suspended deliveries due to the recent blizzard.
How you can help end the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People has been a crisis for decades. This silent plague is affecting thousands of Indigenous women and men across the country. KX News spoke with members of one organization, doing everything they can to raise awareness and bring their people home. “It’s the ones […]
North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Championship holds its 15th tournament
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The games have begun at the North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Poker Championship and the prize is estimated to be $20,000. Sam Dickson, the 2008 champion who traveled from Canada, says he’s mediocre when it comes to reading people. ”I tend to try and guess...
NDGF: Wildlife Feeding Concerns
Tough winters with cold and snow have some residents concerned about stress on wildlife. North Dakota Game and Fish section leader Kevin Kading says the department does not promote winter feeding. Kading says while well intentioned feeding operations can do more harm for wildlife than good. The negative impacts range...
North Dakota police departments are looking to fill vacancies
Sergeant Carvell is involved with the recruitment process, and he says they are much better off than other departments in our state. All thanks to the environment they create.
Morse Code of Weather: what are the criteria for a blizzard and why North Dakota is in ‘blizzard alley’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A storm must meet certain conditions in order to classify it as a blizzard. Sustained winds of at least 35 mph and considerable blowing or falling snow that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile for at least three hours make a storm a blizzard. But high snow totals aren’t necessary for a blizzard as strong winds can blow around loose snow already on the ground to reduce visibility.
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
2022 had its share of good news in North Dakota
There was a lot of bad and sad news, to be sure, during 2022 in North Dakota. But there were also a lot of positive news stories, too -- the kind that reaffirm your faith in the goodness of people. The kind that give you hope that all is not lost.
