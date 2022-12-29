ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota schools facing increasing levels of Meal Debt

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota schools are facing an increasing amount of meal debt as parents struggle with inflation. Pandemic-era programs providing free breakfast and lunch to all students nationwide ended in September, leaving schools go make collection calls on meal balances. Some school districts say they are seeing debt...
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
Your Last Chance For The Year North Dakota – BUY NOW!

The days are ticking down to be ringing in the New Year. AND that is not all that's ticking down, the availability to still buy the holiday batter some of us cannot imagine the holidays or winter months without. We are taking the batter that is the base to the warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention. Have you guessed yet what cocktail we are speaking of? No, NO, and a HECK NO we are not talking egg nog, we are talking Tom & Jerry Cocktails.
Cows take only one bite at Green Pastures Farm

Greg Judy, the owner of Green Pastures Farm near Rucker, Mo., offered new insights on livestock grazing, regenerative ranching, and profitability for cattle producers during Menoken Farm’s annual Crops, Covers & Cows field day this past summer in Menoken, N.D. Judy’s operation has grown to include 17 farms, four...
North Dakotans face high utility prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a byproduct of living in North Dakota: the cost of heating your home goes up in the winter. But it might be a little bit harder to do this year. January is typically the coldest month of the year in North Dakota. And with high utility costs, people could be paying some of the highest prices ever to heat their homes this winter. As for why that is, there are a number of reasons.
North Dakotans facing skyrocketing utility costs

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are facing skyrocketing utility costs. Higher fuel prices are increasing gas and electric bills as residents struggle to keep their homes heated. Costs for new power generation facilities and wind farms are also being passed on to consumers. January is typically the coldest month of...
66 spoken languages in North Dakota: How this impacts law enforcement

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state of North Dakota, 66 languages are spoken here.North Dakota has the highest percentage of German, Icelandic and Norwegian speakers in the entire United States.So, when law enforcement has to work with these non-English speaking individuals, it can get difficult.To help, the Justice Department is launching a new […]
City of Lincoln mayor to resign

LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The next scheduled election for mayor in the city of Lincoln is in June 2024. However, soon the town will be without a mayor and a special election could be called to fill the vacant position. Gerarld Wise has been the mayor of Lincoln for over...
North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Championship holds its 15th tournament

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The games have begun at the North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Poker Championship and the prize is estimated to be $20,000. Sam Dickson, the 2008 champion who traveled from Canada, says he’s mediocre when it comes to reading people. ”I tend to try and guess...
NDGF: Wildlife Feeding Concerns

Tough winters with cold and snow have some residents concerned about stress on wildlife. North Dakota Game and Fish section leader Kevin Kading says the department does not promote winter feeding. Kading says while well intentioned feeding operations can do more harm for wildlife than good. The negative impacts range...
Morse Code of Weather: what are the criteria for a blizzard and why North Dakota is in ‘blizzard alley’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A storm must meet certain conditions in order to classify it as a blizzard. Sustained winds of at least 35 mph and considerable blowing or falling snow that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile for at least three hours make a storm a blizzard. But high snow totals aren’t necessary for a blizzard as strong winds can blow around loose snow already on the ground to reduce visibility.
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold

No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
Bismarck, ND

