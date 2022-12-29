Read full article on original website
Simple Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread, A Christmas Morning Tradition
Cinnamon Roll Monkey BreadPhoto byljnockett/Instagram. This easy Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread Bake is so simple to put together. It only takes 30 minutes which makes it perfect for your Christmas morning breakfast or brunch and can also be a delicious sweet treat any time of the day!
Budget Bites: Three leftover recipes that turn Christmas classics on their head
When Christmas rolls around, everyone is so focused on the menu for the big day that it’s easy to overlook what happens after. Given that a disproportionate amount of the UK’s total food waste for the year is chucked away during the festive period – 2 million turkeys (if you can get your hands on one), 5 million Christmas puddings and 74 million mince pies – it’s just as important to plan recipes for your leftovers as it is the big feast.But that doesn’t mean you’re stuck to reruns of roast dinner up until new year – in fact, it’s...
Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef
For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
Chef Mark shares holiday Prime Rib recipe
Roast Prime Rib of Beef, Au Jus By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village Ingredients Method: Allow the roast to rest at room temperature for about 20 minutes before beginning. Step 1. Mix all of the dry spice ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Step 2. Completely rub the roast […]
Potatoes in North America
Fun fact! Potatoes were first introduced to North America in 1691, and first planted in New Hampshire in 1719. Click to learn more. Potatoes were first introduced to North America in 1691, and first planted in New Hampshire in 1719. About 80 years later, the first French fries were served at the White House during the presidency of Thomas Jefferson.
