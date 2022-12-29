Coming up on Saturday January 21, the Barnes, Dickey, and Lamoure County Extension will be hosting a Tri-County Project Activity Day. The event will take place at the Southeast Area Vocational Center in Oakes from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Participation in the event is open to kindergarten through 12th grade and costs $20 per youth to attend. Final registration is due by January 17th by 8 a.m. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

LAMOURE COUNTY, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO