Times-Online
Tri-County project activity fun day to be held January 21
Coming up on Saturday January 21, the Barnes, Dickey, and Lamoure County Extension will be hosting a Tri-County Project Activity Day. The event will take place at the Southeast Area Vocational Center in Oakes from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Participation in the event is open to kindergarten through 12th grade and costs $20 per youth to attend. Final registration is due by January 17th by 8 a.m. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
VCSU hosting Boys Barnes County Tournament on January 3, 5 & 6
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The 2023 Barnes County Boys Basketball Tournament returns to Valley City State University’s W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in early January. Eight area high school basketball teams will converge in Valley City on Jan. 3, 5 and 6 as they vie for the tournament championship. This year’s field of teams includes LaMoure/Litchville-Marion, Maple River, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Richland, Enderlin, Barnes County North, May-Port CG and Standing Rock.
St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus to host George Judd Christmas movie event December 28
The St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus in conjunction with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, will be sponsoring free admission to the Disney movie “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” at Valley Twin Cinema of Valley City on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Admission is free only for this showing. Due to limited space this movie is available for 250 people so do come early!
St. Catherine Church hosts annual Christmas Eve feast
Though the weather outside was beyond frightful, the atmosphere within St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Valley City was truly delightful, with live music, home-cooked food and fellowship served up in abundance on a crisp, cold Christmas Eve. “Nobody wants to be home alone on the holidays,” Jessica Storhoff, parish...
SVACTC Building Trades students offer their skills
The Sheyenne Valley Area Career & Technology Center of Valley City Building Trades Program teaches students about the importance of safety and how to work in a construction environment. Instructor Jason Bowen works with students in preparing them for future jobs. The course teaches students modern technology and techniques such...
