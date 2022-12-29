Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Tri-County project activity fun day to be held January 21
Coming up on Saturday January 21, the Barnes, Dickey, and Lamoure County Extension will be hosting a Tri-County Project Activity Day. The event will take place at the Southeast Area Vocational Center in Oakes from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Participation in the event is open to kindergarten through 12th grade and costs $20 per youth to attend. Final registration is due by January 17th by 8 a.m. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Times-Online
4-H dog obedience classes begin Feb. 7
Do you have a furry friend that maybe doesn’t listen as well as she/he should?. Barnes County 4-H has just the answer you are looking for - February 7th will kick off a 10-week dog obedience course in Valley City. Even better, it will be taught by resident expert Dr. Jennifer Fischer of the Valley City Veterinarian Clinic.
Times-Online
VCPR holds first ever NERF Battle
On December 27th, 2022, Valley City Parks & Rec held their first ever NERF battle. The event was offered to kids ages 5 to 15 at the Rec Center in Valley City. The event had a great turnout with kids from Valley City and surrounding area showing up to play.
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
herosports.com
Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction
2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
newsdakota.com
$150,000 Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed
theanalyst.com
South Dakota State the Favorite as Defending FCS Champion Bison Rally Around Rare Underdog Role
There’s unmistakable familiarity between rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota State as they head into the 2022 FCS championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. What’s particularly different is a role rarely bestowed on NDSU during its FCS dynasty – underdog. SDSU (13-1), the No....
newsdakota.com
City of Jamestown Signs Blizzard and Snow Emergency Declaration
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – In a special session, the Jamestown City Council approved the signing of a blizzard and snow emergency declaration. This declaration begins with the snow event on December 12th lasting several weeks, and which recovery period is still ongoing. The declaration authorizes the submission of the necessary documentation to the ND Department of Emergency Services in order to seek federal and state financial assistance.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
kvrr.com
Essentia Health announces top baby names for 2022
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Essentia Health has the top baby names from its Fargo hospital. The top five for boys are Henry, Maverick, Leo, Easton and Noah. The most popular names for girls are Violet, Charlotte, Norah and Amelia. Claire and Ava are tied for fifth. 1,103 babies have...
Bison World: Financial analyst finds project profitable for the state
The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics.
Times-Online
St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus to host George Judd Christmas movie event December 28
The St. Catherine’s Knights of Columbus in conjunction with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, will be sponsoring free admission to the Disney movie “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” at Valley Twin Cinema of Valley City on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Admission is free only for this showing. Due to limited space this movie is available for 250 people so do come early!
wdayradionow.com
Powerball winnings from ticket purchased in Fargo still unclaimed
newsdakota.com
Natural Gas Leak Contained in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown fire crews responded to a natural gas leak in the northeastern part of the city. A meter leaking natural gas at 2114 4th St. NE in Jamestown was reported around 3:15 pm on Wednesday afternoon. MDU was working on the meter when the leak occurred. City...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Park District hosting $5 Sleigh Rides at MB Johnson Park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — There’s still a chance to keep the Christmas spirit alive and well with sleigh rides at MB Johnson Park in Moorhead. Horses from Rusty K Ranch takes people for a ride around the park. It is $5 for all riders over two-years-old. The community...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Street Closures Beginning Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Starting on Wednesday, December 28th, the City of Jamestown will be closing 4th Ave NW, between 6th St NW and 7th St NW. The closure is expected to take one week. Construction signing will be put in place by the City. Motorists should use extreme caution...
valleynewslive.com
15th Avenue N in Moorhead to close for water main repairs
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -15th Avenue North between Highway 75 and 28th Street North in Moorhead will close starting December 28 for a water main repair. The street closure is expected to last for five days. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
