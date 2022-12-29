ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Southwest scrubs thousands more flights as it struggles to rebound

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZj30_0jxah04p00

Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights early Thursday as the beleaguered carrier struggled to recover from a massive winter storm that has angered passengers , raised questions about its preparedness and drawn scrutiny in Washington, D.C.

As of 9:47 a.m. Eastern time Southwest had scrubbed more than 2,360 flights, or 58% of the airline's daily scheduled trips, according to Flight Aware . Overall, data from the tracking service shows the airline has scrapped more than 15,000 flights over the past week, leading to chaos at Southwest facilities around the U.S. and forcing CEO Robert Jordan to apologize.

Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other airlines or renting cars to get to their destination, but many remained stranded. People described waiting hours on the phone seeking help. Others found spots to sleep on the floor. Luggage piled up in huge heaps.

And their troubles may not be over — Jordan on Wednesday said it could be next week before the airline's flight schedule returns to normal.

Adontis Barber, a 34-year-old jazz pianist from Kansas City, Missouri, had camped out in the city's airport since his Southwest flight was canceled Saturday, hoping to reach a New Year's gig in Washington, D.C.

He left his airport vigil Wednesday. "I give up," he said. "I'm starting to feel homeless."

"We've let our customers and employees down"

Southwest's problems began over the weekend after snow, icy temperatures and howling winds slammed the Southeast and other U.S. regions. By Monday, the airline had already called off most of its flights.

Another Southwest executive issued a video apology Wednesday, highlighting new features on the company's website where affected travelers can go to rebook flights, request refunds and submit information on missing bags.

Ryan Green, Southwest's chief commercial officer, said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday that "we've let our customers and employees down, and we pledge to do everything we can to make it right."

Along with blaming the weather, Southwest executives have acknowledged that many pilots and flight attendants were out of position to work their flights. Leaders of unions representing Southwest pilots and flight attendants also pointed to antiquated crew-scheduling software.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGUdu_0jxah04p00
A Southwest Airlines employee helps a traveler search for luggage among hundreds of other checked bags at Chicago's Midway International Airport after the carrier continued canceling thousands of flights across the country on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Erin Hooley / AP

Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said the airline failed to fix problems that caused a similar meltdown in October 2021. He said managers resorted this week to asking pilots at some airports to report to a central location, where they wrote down the names of those who were present and forwarded the lists to headquarters.

Snowball effect

In an interview with CBS News Streaming, U.S. Captain Michael Santoro, vice president of the labor group, described Southwest's scheduling software as "outdated" and said it was unable to handle the flood of passenger flight cancellations caused by the winter storm. The system also failed to process the reassignments of Southwest crew as the company tried to reschedule flights, he added.

"You get this snowball effect where it can't keep track of where pilots are, flight attendants are and airplanes are," Santoro said.

Southwest's woes are likely to go beyond repairing its relationship with passengers. The Senate Commerce Committee has promised an investigation, while two Senate Democrats called on Southwest to provide "significant" compensation for stranded travelers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also said his agency would examine the causes of Southwest's widespread cancellations and whether the airline was meeting its legal obligations to stranded customers. In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, he said "we are past the point where they could say this is a weather-driven issue," calling the airline's problems a "system failure."

For weary Southwest customers, however, tomorrow may bring hope. According to FlightAware, the airline so far has canceled only 39 flights scheduled for Friday.

—CBS News' Alain Sherter contributed reporting.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Minnesota

Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco

MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
DENVER, CO
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
CNET

Dog Sent Through TSA X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport

Holiday travel is tough on everyone -- even pets: Less than two weeks after a cat snuck into a passenger's carry-on bag at New York's JFK airport, officials at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, reported a traveler had sent their dog through the airport's security X-ray machine over the weekend.
MADISON, WI
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

‘We’re stuck’: Family with quadriplegic son stranded in Florida after Southwest flight cancelled

A Houston family are stuck in Orlando after their Southwest flight back home was cancelled.Bridget Pierson told local news outlets they cannot simply rent a car and drive back as they are travelling with an 80-year-old grandfather and their quadriplegic son.The family were supposed to fly back on Monday (26 December) but found out just two hours before takeoff that the flight was cancelled.“We’re stuck,” Pierson told reporters, adding she has had “no luck” with Southwest customer service support.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledRows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledHouse collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
ORLANDO, FL
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
96K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy