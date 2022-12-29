Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kggfradio.com
Mary Ellen Bogart
Mary Ellen Bogart passed away on December 20, 2022, at Redwood of Independence in Independence, Missouri. Mary had been a longtime resident of Liberty, Kansas until she moved to be closer to her daughter in Missouri. Mary was born on January 29, 1932, in Licking, Missouri to Ervin Hebb and...
kggfradio.com
Kenneth Dale York
Kenneth Dale York age 85 of Coffeyville, KS passed away on December 23, 2022 at his home. Kenneth was born on March 8, 1937 in Coffeyville to Paul and Georgia (Volk) York. He was raised in Coffeyville and attended local schools, graduating from Field Kindley High School. He continued his education at Coffeyville Community College and Fort Scott Community College earning associates degrees from both. Kenneth met Beverly Sue Robinson and the couple was united in marriage on April 15, 1958, to this union they were blessed with three sons and a daughter. The family made their home in Wichita where Kenneth worked for Boeing for 13 years before moving back to Coffeyville in 1968. He then began working for the City of Coffeyville in the water treatment department retiring as assistant superintendent after 32 years of faithful service. Kenneth, above all was a true man of God, he was a loyal member of the Southview Church of God in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma where he was always willing to help in any manor; designing the church's website and teaching Sunday School. He loved being a dad and later a grandpa, he was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them all. Kenneth enjoyed collecting baseball and football cards, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, KU Basketball and telling stories. He never heard a joke he didn't like as he spent his life entertaining family and friends with his great sense of humor. Kenneth's memories will live on with his children; Michael York and his wife Athena, Greg York and his wife Merriam, and Scott York, his brother Bob York, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. He now rests with his parents, his wife of 59 years Beverly, and his daughter Becky Prather. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Southview Church of God in South Coffeyville, OK with Pastor Albertis Bray officiating. Friends are invited to sign the register and greet the family on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at David W. Barnes Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be made payable to the Southview Church of God and they may be left with or sent in care of David W. Barnes Funeral Home 306 N Cline Road Coffeyville, KS 67337. To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.dwbfh.com David W. Barnes Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with services.
kggfradio.com
Penny Lue (Ware) Vanderpool
Penny Lue (Ware) Vanderpool age 65, passed away at Hilcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, December 26, 2022. Penny was born August 21, 1957, in Ottawa, Kansas to the- late James Ware and Dorothy (Reekie) Ware. The family moved to Coffeyville in the early 1960's. As a young girl she attended Lowell grade school and graduated from Field Kindley Memorial High School in 1975.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
kggfradio.com
Local Business Offers Reward
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
kggfradio.com
Low Pressure Once Again In Caney
The town of Caney is once again experiencing low pressure at its water tower. Mayor Josh Elliott says that the water system and the clear well are working as they should, and the town is producing water, but the water tower is reading zero PSI. Elliott is asking residents to check their meter pits, to see if the leak indicator is spinning.
kggfradio.com
Home Security System Leads to Arrest for Theft
Two Pittsburg women are arrested on theft charges. Yesterday morning at around 4:14am, Pittsburg Police officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary in progress. The 911 call reported two subjects stealing tires from his carport. Officers were able to view surveillance footage of the theft that had just occurred and footage of a theft from the night before. The video from the previous night showed the suspects driving a Buick passenger car.
kggfradio.com
Sugar Bowl Preview: Alabama vs Kansas State
Fresh off of a Big 12 conference championship, the Kansas State Wildcats will face off with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Tide enter the game 10-2 on the season while the Wildcats enter 10-3 overall. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard says that Alabama brings a unique challenge to the table with their blend of size, speed, and scheme.
Comments / 0