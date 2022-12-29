Kenneth Dale York age 85 of Coffeyville, KS passed away on December 23, 2022 at his home. Kenneth was born on March 8, 1937 in Coffeyville to Paul and Georgia (Volk) York. He was raised in Coffeyville and attended local schools, graduating from Field Kindley High School. He continued his education at Coffeyville Community College and Fort Scott Community College earning associates degrees from both. Kenneth met Beverly Sue Robinson and the couple was united in marriage on April 15, 1958, to this union they were blessed with three sons and a daughter. The family made their home in Wichita where Kenneth worked for Boeing for 13 years before moving back to Coffeyville in 1968. He then began working for the City of Coffeyville in the water treatment department retiring as assistant superintendent after 32 years of faithful service. Kenneth, above all was a true man of God, he was a loyal member of the Southview Church of God in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma where he was always willing to help in any manor; designing the church's website and teaching Sunday School. He loved being a dad and later a grandpa, he was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them all. Kenneth enjoyed collecting baseball and football cards, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, KU Basketball and telling stories. He never heard a joke he didn't like as he spent his life entertaining family and friends with his great sense of humor. Kenneth's memories will live on with his children; Michael York and his wife Athena, Greg York and his wife Merriam, and Scott York, his brother Bob York, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. He now rests with his parents, his wife of 59 years Beverly, and his daughter Becky Prather. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Southview Church of God in South Coffeyville, OK with Pastor Albertis Bray officiating. Friends are invited to sign the register and greet the family on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at David W. Barnes Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be made payable to the Southview Church of God and they may be left with or sent in care of David W. Barnes Funeral Home 306 N Cline Road Coffeyville, KS 67337. To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.dwbfh.com David W. Barnes Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with services.

