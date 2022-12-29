Read full article on original website
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Buc-ee's in Murfreesboro - Opening in the Third Quarter of 2024
(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS has more news on Buc-ee’s coming to Rutherford County… On January 12, 2022, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission approved the abandonment of a parcel of property to make way for a Buc-ee’s travel center and the relocation of Elam Road. The relocation of the roadway was under the city’s 2040 Major Transportation Plan and the move made it possible for Buc-ee’s to build a 76,245 square foot convenience store, restaurant and travel center along Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Interstate 24.
Places with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
WKRN
Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County
Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County. Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN
Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
WKRN
Major water leak reported in Sumner County
Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
Places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Williamson County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
WKRN
Arrest made in Idaho murders
Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s …. The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year, police agencies are also getting prepared.
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Grandchildren try to save ‘Granny’ from fatal Hermitage house fire
A family in Hermitage is mourning the loss of their loved one following a devastating house fire on Cortez Court Thursday.
Pipe break under Cumberland River leaking millions of gallons of water
A failed joint along a 24-inch water pipe is leaking millions of gallons of water a day, according to Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet family concerned about future of farm
A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. Rental car companies are seeing record call volumes for bookings after many flight delays and cancellations. Newsmaker: Goodwill end-of-year surge...
