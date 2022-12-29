(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS has more news on Buc-ee’s coming to Rutherford County… On January 12, 2022, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission approved the abandonment of a parcel of property to make way for a Buc-ee’s travel center and the relocation of Elam Road. The relocation of the roadway was under the city’s 2040 Major Transportation Plan and the move made it possible for Buc-ee’s to build a 76,245 square foot convenience store, restaurant and travel center along Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Interstate 24.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO