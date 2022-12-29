ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtaj.com

Pillars of light seen in Somerset County

Jess Moore in Boswell captured this amazing photo of light pillars in the sky this past week. A light pillar is a vertical beam of light that extends above the light source. You have to have the perfect conditions for this to appear in the sky. These typically happen at night or they naturally appear at sunrise or sunset.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s opens new store in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s continues to expand its footprint in Central Pennsylvania with a new store that just opened in Bedford County. The convenience store chain announced Tuesday, Dec. 27 the new location at 2 Rutters Drive in Bedford is now open. Rutter’s says the store will create up to 50 jobs with […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WITF

Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.

By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas

Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

