Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
Blood drive to be held in memory of former Somerset County business owner
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A blood drive will be held in the memory of a former long-time business owner at a local church in Somerset County. At the Friedens Lutheran Church, located at 131 South Main Street, will be the Lon Schrock Memorial Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. […]
Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
One Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to temporarily close, another set to open
The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Olympia Shopping Center at 4313 Walnut Street in McKeesport will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
Could 'stop, question and frisk' drive down gun violence in Pittsburgh?
Increased gun violence in Pittsburgh has spurred city officials and residents to look for ways to combat the problem. A Carnegie Mellon University criminologist is recommending an approach that has generated controversy and debate elsewhere. Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon, is calling for...
wtaj.com
Pillars of light seen in Somerset County
Jess Moore in Boswell captured this amazing photo of light pillars in the sky this past week. A light pillar is a vertical beam of light that extends above the light source. You have to have the perfect conditions for this to appear in the sky. These typically happen at night or they naturally appear at sunrise or sunset.
Rutter’s opens new store in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s continues to expand its footprint in Central Pennsylvania with a new store that just opened in Bedford County. The convenience store chain announced Tuesday, Dec. 27 the new location at 2 Rutters Drive in Bedford is now open. Rutter’s says the store will create up to 50 jobs with […]
Amtrak’s ‘Pennsylvanian’ connecting Pittsburgh and New York to get new Airo trains
PITTSBURGH — The passenger rail service from Amtrak connecting Pittsburgh and New York is among a select few routes nationally that will see its trains receive a major upgrade in the coming years that “will transform the travel experience.”. It’s part of an effort called Amtrak Airo, which...
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.
By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the 1200 block of S. Main Street in South Greensburg. Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene heavy fire was coming from...
Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Lawrenceville hair salon vandalized on Christmas Day, police investigating
PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Lawrenceville hair salon checked her security cameras on Christmas morning and notice shattered glass everywhere. She ended up spending most of her holiday at work, cleaning up and speaking with police. Melissa Altenbaugh, owner of Swank Hair Studio in Lawrenceville, said a quick...
Westmoreland district attorney says use of force justified in November police shooting of man
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the November shooting of a Johnstown man by state police was justified. Krysten Pretlor, 35, was shot and killed by state police on Nov. 3 after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase after a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, Cambria County.
$25M, 2-year preservation project on New Kensington Bridge to start in spring
A two-year, roughly $25 million project to preserve the nearly century-old New Kensington Bridge is scheduled to start in the spring. While drivers will encounter some traffic restrictions in 2023, the biggest inconvenience won’t come until the summer of 2024, when the bridge is scheduled to be closed for six weeks, PennDOT project manager Mike Szurley said.
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
Comments / 0