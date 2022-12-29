Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Coco Criticized For Letting Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Twerk For The Gram
Sadly, this isn't the first time that Coco Austin has been criticised over her parenting decisions.
How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack
Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan. We’re told early on in Willow Season 1 that Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) sent...
Jhene Aiko’s Dad, 78, Welcomes 9th Child 1 Month After Singer Gave Birth to Son Noah
A growing family! Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, welcomed his ninth child one month after the singer gave birth to her son. “He is here,” the pediatrician, 78, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a slideshow of photos depicting his newborn, Aiko’s half-sibling, accompanied by Bible verses. “JahSeh- Miyagi, 12/16/22.” In another […]
In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it
Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Kehlani Debuts New Girlfriend Kiara “Kiki” Russell On TikTok After Sparking Romance Rumors With Letitia Wright
The R&B singer has moved on to a new relationship, just months after calling it quits with ex-girlfriend 070 Shake.
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl. On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in...
Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family Months After Disappearing
Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing for several months, his family claims. The last anyone spoke to London was in July of this year. After unsuccessful attempts to reach him, his family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper was based. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement this week in the hopes of locating the 35-year-old rapper. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us...
Pam Grier Planning Film With Cardi B
Pam Grier has shared details of new potential projects, including a movie she hopes to co-star in with Cardi B. The veteran actress shared what she has in the works with Rolling Stone in a recently published interview. More from VIBE.comTyler Perry To Direct Netflix Film About WWII All-Black Female BattalionCardi B Gifts Offset With Tropical Getaway For His 31st BirthdayCardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been Removed “I’m writing something for me and Cardi B,” the 73-year-old shared after affirming her status as a cross-generational, cross-cultural talent. The Sheba Baby star also opened up about her...
netflixjunkie.com
After Clarkson Fallout Another Article From The Publisher Describes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Christmas snub As ‘Glaring’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had drifted away from the Royal Family long ago. Although the broken family tries its best to put up a united front like, during the Late Queen’s funeral, the differences between them are not hidden. Moreover, after the disastrous Netflix tell-all docuseries, it seems as if the estranged couple is now completely cut-off from the Royal Family. The same became evident when the Sussex duo were not seen during the family Christmas celebration at Sandringham the previous day.
Elle
Icon, Pioneer And Mother Of Punk
Dame Vivienne Westwood has passed away, aged 81 years old. In a statement released to the press, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler shared these sweet words: 'I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.'
Is Cher Engaged? Singer Declares She Has 'No Words' After Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Gives Her Stunning Diamond Ring
Do we hear wedding bells? On Christmas morning, Cher sent fans into a frenzy by revealing her new boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, gifted her a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring.The superstar shared the stunning gift via Twitter, captioning the post, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E."The "Believe" crooner, 76, didn't clarify whether the jewelry was indeed an engagement ring or just a special holiday gift, but she has been vocal about how happy she is in her relationship, which she debuted last month, though it's rumored they first met in September during Paris Fashion Week.While the star acknowledged their age gap is...
Wendell Pierce Verbally Assaulted During ‘Death Of A Salesman’ Performance
During a Tuesday (Dec. 27) night performance of iconic stage play Death Of A Salesman, Wendell Pierce was forced to break character in an attempt to reason with a riotous, disorderly woman. The incident occurred at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and was captured on video by several patrons on social media. One attendee praised Pierce for how he handled the distracting ordeal. “That Wendell Pierce is one of the great actors of his generation should hardly be a secret. But tonight, in the middle of his electrifying performance as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s DEATH OF A SALESMAN,...
Drake Says He “Never Met” Woman Who Claims He Flew Her Out
A woman has gone viral after sharing her story of an excursion with Drake. The Canadian rapper, however, has denied the entire ordeal. In her tale — shared on TikTok — the woman explained how The 6 God allegedly smacked her phone from her hand after a sexual encounter. According to her claims, the 36-year-old rapper financed her travel to visit him after an exchange on social media. In her version of events, she and Drake communicated via text for a couple of days before he chartered a jet for them to meet on Nov. 16.More from VIBE.comDrake Sets New Career...
Royal Author Calls Prince Harry a ‘Traitor’ and Meghan Markle’s ‘Compliant Husband’ for Making Netflix Deal
A royal author called Prince Harry a 'traitor' who 'betrayed King Charles and his country for money. The author said he's a 'compliant husband' to Meghan Markle.
