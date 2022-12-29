ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Pistons arena announcer tells crowd “THE MOMENT YOU MOVE, YOU’RE GOING TO JAIL” during Wednesday’s brawl

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 18 years since the Malice at the Palace. It’s also hard to believe that in the almost two decades since one of the ugliest moments in American sports, very little has been done to stop a repeat occurrence. In NBA arenas across the country, fans still sit inches away from players, beers in hands, shouting whatever ignorant combination of words pops into their heads. Players remain within arm’s length of the fans, frustrations pre-heated by spending their days on Twitter. Since November 19th, 2004, there’s been a tacit ceasefire between the two—the promise of mutually assured destruction should another Malice at Palace ever come to pass—but what are truces for if not to be broken?
DETROIT, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are the Heat approaching this as some sort of gap season?

Q: There is absolutely no reason that Jimmy Butler or anyone else couldn’t have played in both of these games. – Paolo. A: Well, with Dewayne Dedmon dealing with NBA health-and-safety protocols and with Omer Yurtseven recovering from ankle surgery, there are at least two reasons. For that matter, Caleb Martin is dealing with a new, legitimate ailment with his quad – because if anyone is ...
MIAMI, FL
The Tennessean

NFL Playoff Picture: How NY Giants, Miami Dolphins can clinch playoff berth

There are still several portions of the NFL playoff picture up in the air with two weekends left in the regular season. In the AFC, Buffalo can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and a Chiefs loss. The Bills, though, have a tough test at Cincinnati on Monday night. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens loss to the Steelers. Miami can also clinch a playoff berth with...
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 17

Week 17 in the NFL signals some very important and very inconsequential games on the slate. The best game of the week is the last one, with Buffalo's trip to Cincinnati playing a big role in the AFC's No. 1 seed race and the AFC North title race. We'll know a lot more about the top three seeds after the Bengals and Bills play on Monday Night Football. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy