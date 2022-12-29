The death toll from the historic blizzard across the United States climbed to 64 on Tuesday, as record snowfall blocked roads, hindering rescue operations, officials said. Confirming seven additional fatalities in Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," that the storm was "probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years." At a Zoom news conference later Tuesday, the mayor said another body had been recovered, bringing the total number of deaths in Buffalo to 28.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO