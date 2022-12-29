ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
AccuWeather

West Coast storm train to resume later this week

After a brief break from the storm train along the West Coast much of this week, another round of Pacific storms will take aim at the northwestern United States beginning on Thursday. AccuWeather meteorologists say that at least three storms will unleash drenching rain, mountain snow and gusty wind through the middle of December.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

America freezes over: Bomb cyclone threatens Texas, Florida, Illinois and more

A dangerous “bomb cyclone” will sweep the United States in the coming days and create travel misery for millions over the festive holidays.The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting heavy snow, icy conditons, flooding, strong winds and even a few tornadoes from Thursday until Christmas Eve from the east coast to the Plains and Midwest, swiftly followed by a blast of Arctic air. Nearly 70 million people were placed under winter storm watches or warnings.The severe weather is being described as a “bomb cyclone” as it’s expected to undergo a process called bombogenesis -- when a storm rapidly intensifies...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Atmospheric rivers sweeping West Coast trigger flooding and power outages

An atmospheric river event is sweeping the U.S. West Coast this week, bringing with it heavy rains, powerful winds and snow. The big picture: The storm system triggered flooding in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Washington state, leaving an estimated 190,000 customers without power in the Pacific Northwest early Wednesday. Forecasters warned more atmospheric rivers packing large amounts of moisture were expected later this week.
OREGON STATE
AccuWeather

Tornadoes, blizzard conditions, floods all possible from upcoming massive storm in central US

Multiple days of extreme weather are expected this week as a sizable and potent storm system navigates its way across the country. An enormous cross-country storm is likely to be at its worst over the central United States early this week when a potential tornado outbreak may occur at the same time a blizzard rages about 1,000 miles farther to the north, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
COLORADO STATE
AFP

US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50

The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the "blizzard of the century." - 'Worst Christmas' - US President Joe Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration for New York state, freeing up funds to help it recover from the disaster.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

More than 60 killed in blizzard wreaking havoc across U.S.

The death toll from the historic blizzard across the United States climbed to 64 on Tuesday, as record snowfall blocked roads, hindering rescue operations, officials said. Confirming seven additional fatalities in Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," that the storm was "probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years." At a Zoom news conference later Tuesday, the mayor said another body had been recovered, bringing the total number of deaths in Buffalo to 28.
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

December can be an active month for tornadoes, just look to 2021

AccuWeather forecasters warn that even though severe weather is far less frequent in December than in the springtime, there have been several notable outbreaks in the recent past during the final month of the year. December marks the first month of meteorological winter across the Northern Hemisphere, and people are...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy