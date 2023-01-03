ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Loved ‘Money Heist,’ Then You Should Definitely Watch Netflix’s New #1 Series

By Karelle Mckay
 2 days ago

This all-new heist series is making a name for itself on Netflix.

Kaleidoscope has officially claimed the number one spot on the streaming service ’s list of most-watched shows . (It’s currently ranked ahead of Wednesday and Emily in Paris .) And what makes Kaleidoscope different from all the other titles on the platform is this series is nonlinear, which means that viewers can watch the episodes in any order (ending with the season finale) and have the same experience. Pretty cool, right?

Taking place over 25 years, Kaleidoscope follows a group of thieves who work together to break into an unbreakable vault to steal 7 billion dollars and pull off one of the biggest heists in history. Absolutely loved Money Heist ? Then, this show might be right up your alley.

The official summary reads: “Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on their heels, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I201I_0jxaZ3Me00

Netflix

The talented ensemble cast features so many huge names, including Giancarlo Esposito ( Better Call Saul ), Tati Gabrielle ( You ), Rufus Sewell ( A Knight’s Tale ), Peter Mark Kendall ( The Americans ), Paz Vega ( The OA ), Hemky Madera ( Queen of the South ) and more.

*Adds to streaming queue*

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here .

This Bizarre True-Crime Series Just Hit Netflix & It's Already Climbing Up the Charts

