Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis

A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The Bagel Factory in Creve Coeur has closed for now, but hopefully not for long

It’s difficult to explain my love of The Bagel Factory to someone who’s never been in; if you’re a regular, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Housed in a small strip center off Olive at Mosley in Creve Coeur, it’s nothing flashy. Inside, that vibe continues. The space has unadorned walls, a basic countertop and a cash register, a standout only because it’s old and only accepts, well, cash. There are no credit cards accepted here, a fact I never noticed as a teenager attending a high school minutes away, at a time when cash was normal. The Bagel Factory has been, at least since the early '90s, situated next to a Subway, making it one of the easiest stops to grab a quick bite.
CREVE COEUR, MO
Washington Missourian

Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year

After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Steamboat Arabia won't move to St. Charles

A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
saucemagazine.com

LeGrand’s Market in St. Louis Hills is a local landmark

The story of LeGrand’s Market in St. Louis Hills is really a tale of three different businesses. Although owner Jim LeGrand bought the business in 1987, the customers who line up at his deli counter today are witnesses to an inheritance that dates back almost a century. In 1977,...
