Bloomington, MN

Limitless Production Group LLC

Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just before 5 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, several calls came into the Dakota County Dispatch for a fire from the roof of the Panda Express off the 7730 block of 150th St in Apple Valley, Minnesota. The initial reports stated that there appeared to be coming from a roof unit on the top of the Panda Express. An Apple Valley Police Officer quickly arrived on the scene confirmed that it appeared the fire was coming from a roof vent onto Panda Express.
CBS Minnesota

What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?

MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
valleynewslive.com

18-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (Kare 11) - Less than one week after a 19-year-old was killed inside the Mall of America’s Nordstrom store, officials have filed formal charges in connection to the deadly shooting. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright was officially charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder and...
Bring Me The News

Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years

Common Roots Cafe, which has plied its trade on south Minneapolis' Lyndale Avenue for the past 15 years, has closed. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by owner Danny Schwartzman and was effective immediately, with Schwartzman writing: "Common Roots has served our last meal – I'm sorry to say I've decided to close down the business."
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations

AFTON, Minn. – With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.Steph Winsor made it back to Afton to see her family, but her flight back home to Denver was canceled. She couldn't find another flight for three more days at three times the cost.MORE: Feds demand accountability, help for passengers as Southwest experiences historic "meltdown"Winsor got in a spare family car and drove for two days, something she never wants to do again."For me, the holidays really are about spending time with people...
CBS Minnesota

Common Roots Cafe in south Minneapolis announces impending closure

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a year that's seen more than its share of restaurant closings, another one has been announced with just days left before the new year.Common Roots Cafe's owner announced late Wednesday that the Lyndale Avenue institution, which has been in business for a decade and a half, would close its doors permanently and immediately."Common Roots has served its last meal," owner Danny Schwartzman said in a Facebook post.Schwartzman thanked staffers and patrons of the corner cafe, along with the farmers, brewers, roasters, distillers and other distributors who helped provide the restaurant with its ingredients.He said that, despite their...
fox9.com

What the Southwest Airlines meltdown looked like at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were canceled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. And issues continued into Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, 79 flights had been canceled out of MSP along with 158...
Eater

A Look Ahead at the Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023

It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the most exciting restaurant debuts planned for 2023. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
territorysupply.com

7 Cozy Cabins for Rent Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. You don’t have to travel far from Minneapolis to enjoy a cozy cabin rental set amongst the natural beauty of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Twin...
willmarradio.com

Charges expected to be filed by noon Wednesday in Mall of America murder

(Bloomington, MN) -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges by noon today (Wednesday) against the suspects in Friday night's deadly shooting at the Mall of America. Prosecutors were granted a charging extension Tuesday as they continue to review evidence in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson from St. Paul. Officers said the five suspects were jailed pending second-degree murder charges. Three of the suspects are age 17 and two are 18. Investigators believe one of the adults pulled the trigger and say they're still looking for one more suspect.
