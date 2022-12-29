Read full article on original website
Car of the Week: A Rare 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series Is Heading to Auction With Only 32 Miles
From January 21 through 29, Barrett-Jackson will take over Westworld in Scottsdale, Ariz., with the auction house’s largest event of the year—a Who’s Who of collector cars and collectors. Of all the sports cars, hot rods and everything in between, one luminary of the proceedings, the Ford GT, is a current favorite among well-heeled enthusiasts. The Ford GT was built as a race car, and the street-legal versions are practically the same as their motorsport siblings. Little more than finished interiors distinguish them from the track stars that dominated Le Mans when Ford’s then-new GT took the victory podium as...
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Top Speed
The 2023 Corvette Z06 Races The Dodge Demon In A Deafening Showdown
So, which is better - an American sports car icon or a ridiculously powered, and also American, car with pure muscle? Throttle House presenters James and Thomas aimed to answer that question and return with an interesting drag race, testing the new 2023 Corvette Z06 and the ludicrous Dodge Demon. These beasts both pack menacing V-8 engines with torque that will blow the roof off your house. Though the new Corvette Z06 lines up with a bit less power, does it have enough to challenge the straight-line specialist in the Dodge Challenger Demon?
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Jeff Gordon Jumped Off a 23-Foot Cliff to Ring in the New Year a Few Years Back
During his 26-year career as a NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon encountered danger pretty much on a weekly basis. Like every other driver who competes in the sport's highest level, Gordon consistently hit speeds of nearly 200 MPH, wrecking several times and coming close to catastrophe even more frequently. Guys who race as long as Gordon did come to embrace that intensity and crave that adrenaline rush, to the point that, even in retirement, they're still looking for other exciting ways to get the ticker pounding. Even in his 50s, Gordon is looking for every opportunity to experience the extreme. He may have traded in the racing suit for a business suit, but thanks to all the money he's made over the years, he can afford to get the blood pumping in, let's just say, more exotic ways.
Justin Marks Buys Into Kyle Larson’s Vision for Racing
Justin Marks is sponsoring a race in Kyle Larson's new series as both men expand beyond NASCAR in 2023. The post Justin Marks Buys Into Kyle Larson’s Vision for Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carscoops
One-Of-One 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible Expected To Fetch $3M
The Chevrolet Corvette is a historic car for a number of reasons but very few are as special as this 1969 example. It’s one of two factory-built aluminum 427 ZL-1 Corvettes ever made. And it’s the only one with a convertible drop top. 1969 was a special year...
Crazy Man Turbocharges Harley-Davidson Road King
Bolting a turbocharger up to a Harley-Davidson Road King might sound mundane or absolutely insane, depending on what you know about motorcycles. For those who are only familiar with cars, a simple turbo upgrade is something which provides a little bit more get-up-and-go but doesn’t absolutely transform a vehicle. However, on a motorcycle it can add quite the altering dimension of performance. That’s why it’s entertaining to see Bikes and Beards do just such a thing.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Top Speed
This Lifted, All-Wheel Drive Toyota Sienna Is An Off-Roading Family Hauler
Very few vehicles meet the needs of their owners perfectly. While fast SUVs exist, they are not capable off of pavement, while most off-road vehicles are not large enough to bring the whole family for the fun. Those that can, such as off-road RV or overland vehicles, are incredibly costly. How are families supposed to travel over any terrain on a budget when there is no vehicle capable for the market? DIY is always an option for those who have the free time and resources required, but only in some cases are all the pieces so aligned that they can do so. However, if you’re in the market right now, this customized Toyota Sienna minivan may be the solution.
randolphhub.com
No. 43 rides again
Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. The announcement came at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) in Indianapolis. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen...
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
Chris Harris drives the Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The new GT3 RS’s ultimate weapon is something you can’t see – the air around it. Allow Chris Harris to demonstrate. The supporting press info for the new 992 generation GT3 RS contains many memorable words and statistics. It is possibly the most extreme road car the company has ever made, including all the expensive supercars, but there is one piece of information that is quietly glossed over. To become the fastest track-oriented 911 of all time, this car had to become the slowest modern GT3. A ‘normal’ GT3 will hit 198mph, but the RS stops at 184mph, because it has so much drag and a shorter final drive. I can’t think of another car whose speed is so obviously curtailed by a rear wing. A Honda Civic Type R isn’t much slower.
The 3 Most Capable Off-Road Trucks According to Kelley Blue Book
The world of pickups is filled with off-road trucks. These are 3 of Kelley Blue Book's favorites. The post The 3 Most Capable Off-Road Trucks According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC Sports
Over 350 entrants in 2023 Chili Bowl despite absences of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell
For the ninth time in its history, the 2023 Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will feature more than 300 entrants, though it will happen this year without Kyle Larson or Christopher Bell. During the summer, Larson publicly criticized the size of the Chili Bowl purse, which has remained stable for...
fordauthority.com
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
Top Speed
How Six Expensive Custom Bentley Dominators Laid the Foundation for the Bentayga SUV
Bentley's decision to make an SUV was not all that surprising. With backings from the mighty Volkswagen Group which comes with a girth of high-end parts and a virtually inexhaustible money pool, they had all the right ingredients. But, one person who we believe gets less credit than they deserve for the birth of the Bentley Bentayga is the Sultan of Brunei.
Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro
It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car. The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.
