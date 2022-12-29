ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets

With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair. Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.
FOX Sports

Reunions, playoff implications abound as Jets visit Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith already checked off wins over the Chargers and Giants earlier this season, two of the teams he played for before arriving in Seattle. Next up on the docket might be the most important, even if Smith tried to downplay the significance of starting against the New York Jets with the Seahawks' playoff hopes at stake.
dayton247now.com

Week 17 AP NFL picks: Bengals predicted to fall to Buffalo in close game

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Each week throughout the 2022 NFL season you will find the weekly picks by Associated Press NFL reporter Rob Maaddi and here are the Week 16 elections starting with Thursday night's game featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Tennessee Titans:. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting...
