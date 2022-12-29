ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine

The Almanac Online

The best, the worst and the most memorable movies of 2022

Despite the best individual promo efforts of once-upon-a-time power couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who looked to lure audiences back to theaters with video stunts and a meme-worthy commercial, respectively, theaters continued to struggle in 2022. So did streamers, as they attempted to turn their business models profitable (2023 will be the year that ends password sharing). But one thing hasn't changed: there's still a bounty of great films to discover from a year of cinema at theaters and home.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ Dies at 83

Ruggero Deodato, the Italian director behind the gruesome and controversial 1980 film Cannibal Holocaust, died Thursday in Rome, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported. He was 83. Made in the style of a documentary and shot in Colombia, Cannibal Holocaust starred Robert Kerman and employed purported “found footage” taken by a sadistic American film crew during an expedition into the Amazon jungle to locate indigenous tribes.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Anya Taylor-Joy and Costume Designer Amy Wescott Nailed the Lingerie Look in 'The Menu'Peter Sealey, Former Columbia Pictures Marketing Executive, Dies at 82Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer and Punk Style Icon, Dies...
New York Post

Ruggero Deodato, director of the ‘most controversial film ever,’ dead at 83

Ruggero Deodato — known as the director of the “most controversial film ever” — has died at the age of 83. Deodato — who reportedly inspired US filmmakers such as Oliver Stone, Eli Roth and Quentin Tarantino — was responsible for directing the legendary 1980 horror film “Cannibal Holocaust.” As of Thursday, his official cause of death is still unknown, according to the Italian news source Il Messaggero. His most infamous film featured acts of sadomasochism and real animal slaughter, sparking outrage around the world and resulting in the film being banned in several countries. In order to make the film...
Polygon

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish might be the year’s most unexpected triumph

Moviegoers shouldn’t have to rely on a sequel to a Shrek spinoff from 11 years ago to discover dazzling spectacle, but here we are. Just days after Avatar: The Way of Water finessed and stretched the photoreal CG language of James Cameron’s original to greater heights (depths?), a frickin’ Puss in Boots movie swings the action pendulum in the complete opposite stylistic direction, while remaining on Cameron’s audacious wavelength. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the latest DreamWorks Animation film, steals mercilessly from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse playbook, and you know what, thank god for it — the result is a fairy tale adventure that complements genuine laughs with splashy, impressionistic art.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Collider

The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023

2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Vogue Magazine

15 Photos of a Free-Spirited Young Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda has never been a wallflower. In addition to carving out stellar careers in film and fitness, she’s spent much of her life actively fighting for the rights of others, using her platform and privilege to be a voice for people without one. Her activism has resulted in her being arrested several times—including as recently as 2019, while participating in climate change protests in Washington, D.C.
ComicBook

National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel

Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
KTLA

‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to the film

Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel. Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience. While sequels tend to get a bad rap for, sometimes, not being as […]
Entertainment Weekly

The 23 movies we're most excited to see in 2023

M3GAN (Jan. 6, in theaters) You've seen the memes: Make a lane, Annabelle, there's a new killer doll sashaying her way into horror fans' hearts. Read our interview with director Gerard Johnstone, who calls his invention of M3GAN's now-iconic dance "one of those crazy, sleep-deprived, 3 a.m. thoughts." Ant-Man and...
Polygon

Let’s yell about the so-called 100 greatest movies of all time

Sight & Sound has released its latest list of the 100 greatest films of all time. The list hits just once a decade and this time it was culled from the top 10 ballots of over 1,600 film critics, academics, programmers, curators, and archivists from around the world. And as you might imagine from a description of the exercise, it’s leaves plenty of room for both appreciation and disagreement.
wegotthiscovered.com

An outrageously over-the-top horror remake basks in an extra dimension of adulation

Even the most ardent of horror fans have grown numb to the endless procession of remakes and reboots to have come along over the last two decades, with a great deal of them proving to be inferior retreads of the originals that up the gore in an effort to compensate for a lack of freshness. Piranha 3D certainly has plenty of that, but it’s also got camp charm and silliness to spare.
Vogue Magazine

The Story of the Attallah Cross, Princess Diana’s Most Unusual Accessory

When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, she transformed from Sloane ranger to fantasy princess, all romantic, puff-sleeved gowns and glittering jewels. As time wore on and she grew in confidence, the Princess of Wales became bolder and more playful with her sartorial choices—and perhaps never more so than on October 27, 1987, when she attended a London charity gala in an Elizabethan-style black and burgundy dress, complete with high neck ruff and dramatic cross pendant.
People

Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'

"Wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the actor and recovering alcoholic said in an inspiring New Year's video message Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 47 years of sobriety. On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner shared an inspiring message on Instagram about the power of self-love to mark the occasion. "I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," began Hopkins, 84. "This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And...
Collider

Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb

Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
