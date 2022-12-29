Read full article on original website
Related
The Almanac Online
The best, the worst and the most memorable movies of 2022
Despite the best individual promo efforts of once-upon-a-time power couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who looked to lure audiences back to theaters with video stunts and a meme-worthy commercial, respectively, theaters continued to struggle in 2022. So did streamers, as they attempted to turn their business models profitable (2023 will be the year that ends password sharing). But one thing hasn't changed: there's still a bounty of great films to discover from a year of cinema at theaters and home.
Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ Dies at 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian director behind the gruesome and controversial 1980 film Cannibal Holocaust, died Thursday in Rome, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported. He was 83. Made in the style of a documentary and shot in Colombia, Cannibal Holocaust starred Robert Kerman and employed purported “found footage” taken by a sadistic American film crew during an expedition into the Amazon jungle to locate indigenous tribes.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Anya Taylor-Joy and Costume Designer Amy Wescott Nailed the Lingerie Look in 'The Menu'Peter Sealey, Former Columbia Pictures Marketing Executive, Dies at 82Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer and Punk Style Icon, Dies...
Ruggero Deodato, director of the ‘most controversial film ever,’ dead at 83
Ruggero Deodato — known as the director of the “most controversial film ever” — has died at the age of 83. Deodato — who reportedly inspired US filmmakers such as Oliver Stone, Eli Roth and Quentin Tarantino — was responsible for directing the legendary 1980 horror film “Cannibal Holocaust.” As of Thursday, his official cause of death is still unknown, according to the Italian news source Il Messaggero. His most infamous film featured acts of sadomasochism and real animal slaughter, sparking outrage around the world and resulting in the film being banned in several countries. In order to make the film...
Polygon
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish might be the year’s most unexpected triumph
Moviegoers shouldn’t have to rely on a sequel to a Shrek spinoff from 11 years ago to discover dazzling spectacle, but here we are. Just days after Avatar: The Way of Water finessed and stretched the photoreal CG language of James Cameron’s original to greater heights (depths?), a frickin’ Puss in Boots movie swings the action pendulum in the complete opposite stylistic direction, while remaining on Cameron’s audacious wavelength. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the latest DreamWorks Animation film, steals mercilessly from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse playbook, and you know what, thank god for it — the result is a fairy tale adventure that complements genuine laughs with splashy, impressionistic art.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
15 Photos of a Free-Spirited Young Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda has never been a wallflower. In addition to carving out stellar careers in film and fitness, she’s spent much of her life actively fighting for the rights of others, using her platform and privilege to be a voice for people without one. Her activism has resulted in her being arrested several times—including as recently as 2019, while participating in climate change protests in Washington, D.C.
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to the film
Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel. Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience. While sequels tend to get a bad rap for, sometimes, not being as […]
The 23 movies we're most excited to see in 2023
M3GAN (Jan. 6, in theaters) You've seen the memes: Make a lane, Annabelle, there's a new killer doll sashaying her way into horror fans' hearts. Read our interview with director Gerard Johnstone, who calls his invention of M3GAN's now-iconic dance "one of those crazy, sleep-deprived, 3 a.m. thoughts." Ant-Man and...
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
Polygon
Let’s yell about the so-called 100 greatest movies of all time
Sight & Sound has released its latest list of the 100 greatest films of all time. The list hits just once a decade and this time it was culled from the top 10 ballots of over 1,600 film critics, academics, programmers, curators, and archivists from around the world. And as you might imagine from a description of the exercise, it’s leaves plenty of room for both appreciation and disagreement.
wegotthiscovered.com
An outrageously over-the-top horror remake basks in an extra dimension of adulation
Even the most ardent of horror fans have grown numb to the endless procession of remakes and reboots to have come along over the last two decades, with a great deal of them proving to be inferior retreads of the originals that up the gore in an effort to compensate for a lack of freshness. Piranha 3D certainly has plenty of that, but it’s also got camp charm and silliness to spare.
The Story of the Attallah Cross, Princess Diana’s Most Unusual Accessory
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, she transformed from Sloane ranger to fantasy princess, all romantic, puff-sleeved gowns and glittering jewels. As time wore on and she grew in confidence, the Princess of Wales became bolder and more playful with her sartorial choices—and perhaps never more so than on October 27, 1987, when she attended a London charity gala in an Elizabethan-style black and burgundy dress, complete with high neck ruff and dramatic cross pendant.
Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
"Wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the actor and recovering alcoholic said in an inspiring New Year's video message Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 47 years of sobriety. On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner shared an inspiring message on Instagram about the power of self-love to mark the occasion. "I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," began Hopkins, 84. "This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And...
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0