ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard

NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

17-year-old fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night in the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. The teen was shot in the back at 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests were made by early Saturday. As of Dec. 18, 149 youngsters under the age of 18 had been shot in the Big Apple — a 3% increase over 2021, according to NYPD data.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn woman charged with killing father, critically injuring sister

The NYPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino and are expected to charge her for stabbing her 61-year-old father Carlo to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister. Authorities say Secondino had originally claimed that two men had forced their way into her family's home and attacked them.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Unlicensed Truck Driver Arrested After Fatal Crown Heights Crash: NYPD

Amelia Grant, 75​, was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon, just two blocks from her home, police said. Police said the woman was killed only two blocks from her Crown Heights home. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — The truck driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Crown Heights woman Wednesday […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy