1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard
NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
1 person dead, 1 in critical condition after car falls into LIRR trainyard in Brooklyn
The driver suffered a medical episode when he flipped over a barrier at an intersection and landed in the trainyard below.
17-year-old fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night in the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. The teen was shot in the back at 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests were made by early Saturday. As of Dec. 18, 149 youngsters under the age of 18 had been shot in the Big Apple — a 3% increase over 2021, according to NYPD data.
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
Community rallies around family suffering heartbreak following death of 3 children in Staten Island fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The concrete steps leading up to 1048 Van Duzer St. in Stapleton have been turned into a makeshift memorial in honor of the children injured and killed in a fire that tore through the home two days before Christmas. Two siblings -- 6-year-old Sirah Miles...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Man injured after steel gate falls on him in Brooklyn
A steel gate fell on a man in Midwood, Brooklyn Wednesday night and injured him.
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
Overturned vehicle in Sea View leaves one person hospitalized: FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A crash Thursday morning in Sea View, feet from Susan E. Wagner High School, left one person injured and resulted in property damage at the scene, according to the FDNY and sources. Emergency crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the 100 block of Brielle Avenue,...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
75-year-old woman fatally struck by truck while crossing street in Brooklyn
A 75-year-old woman was fatally struck crossing the street in Brooklyn Wednesday.
Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Woman, 75, Dead and Man, 70, Clinging to Life in Separate Brooklyn Crashes
A 75-year-old woman was killed and a 70-year-old man was clinging to life in separate Brooklyn crashes Wednesday afternoon, police said. The 75-year-old woman was crossing St. Johns Place at Utica Ave. in Crown Heights at about 2:05 p.m. when she was struck by a truck, cops said. The truck,...
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn woman charged with killing father, critically injuring sister
The NYPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino and are expected to charge her for stabbing her 61-year-old father Carlo to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister. Authorities say Secondino had originally claimed that two men had forced their way into her family's home and attacked them.
Unlicensed Truck Driver Arrested After Fatal Crown Heights Crash: NYPD
Amelia Grant, 75, was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon, just two blocks from her home, police said. Police said the woman was killed only two blocks from her Crown Heights home. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — The truck driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Crown Heights woman Wednesday […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Cops searching for man who robbed Manhattan smoke shop, beat clerk
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop and beat the store clerk there in the process. The suspect entered Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near West 48th Street around 12:09 p.m., according to officials.
Man arrested for Harlem triple shooting that hurt girl, 8, trick-or-treating with dad
A suspect has been arrested for a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl trick-or-treating with her father on Halloween in 2020, police said Friday.
