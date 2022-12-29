Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
islandernews.com
Burgers and more on the island’s menu this Friday
The last Friday of 2022! Seems like this year flew by. Take time to reflect on this past year as we close the last work week of the year and enjoy some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, December 30. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need...
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
Dining and Nightlife Development Regatta is Headed to Coconut Grove
Behind the development is Breakwater Hospitality Group, founded in 2018
tamaractalk.com
Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works
National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
luxury-houses.net
The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market
1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
New Year’s events in Broward County
(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
Eater
Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022
As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
Liquivida Wellness Center: A One-Stop-Shop for Health and Wellness in Coral Springs
A blend of a spa and a modern medical office, a new Coral Springs business offers a wide array of health and wellness services to suit every lifestyle. Located at 9228 Wiles Road in the Royal Eagle Plaza, Liquivida Wellness Center’s mission is to help people feel younger, more energetic, and in control of their health, according to Emmanuel Trenche, chief marketing officer.
WSVN-TV
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Miami
(WSVN) - Are you looking to ring in the New Year in Miami fashion? Here’s a list of events and things to do in the Magic City to bring in 2023. After an impressive celebration in 2022, the New Year’s Eve Bayfront Park Party returns for the 2023 festivity.
thewestsidegazette.com
Giving back to the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo
To the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo, who has been an award-winning Radio On-Air Personality for 50 years. As a native of South Florida, Chico has done much work and provided services at no cost to support many causes. Creating the Sylvester Wesley Foundation 501(c) 3 is his way to give back to victims of Sickle Cell Anemia and the underserved in South Florida. And, during the holiday season of 2022, he wanted to give warm blankets and a hot breakfast to the Senior Citizens in Northwest Pompano Beach.
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: First Watch, Just Salads, Tacombi, and Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth
Miami's latest round of openings includes the newest Kush Hospitality addition, Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth; a new First Watch in Doral; and the second location of NYC's beloved taqueria, Tacombi, in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. First Watch. 3737 NW 87th...
Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks
MIAMI - This Saturday, the stage will be set at Bayfront Park for one of the biggest parties in South Florida. Tens of thousands of people will ring in the new year at their annual concert and fireworks show. "This year's event is even bigger than last year's, and last year's was big," said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. He is Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust that spearheads the event. "New York doesn't even come close," he added. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the...
No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next
Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
miamisprings.com
Parking Wars Have Begun
We’ve been telling you there’s a parking problem in Miami Springs. The first thing the Business and Economic Task Force recommended was more parking. Now it’s official. The Miami Springs parking war has begun. The first battle in the parking war has taken place at the Truist...
islandernews.com
Registration now open for upcoming National College Fair
For many high school students at MAST Academy and other local schools, the return to class after the holiday break marks the start of the process of selecting a college or university to continue their education. A national college fair in Miami could provide additional help in making that decision.
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Watch Bayfront Park's New Years Eve fireworks show at home, on your phone
MIAMI - If you can't make it out to a New Year's Eve fireworks show over the weekend, we have the hottest ticket in town. We will be streaming Miami's Bayfront Park NYE fireworks show Saturday night beginning at 11:45 p.m. Catch It Here If you're planning to go to the park to ring in the new year, it will be one of the hottest parties in town. There will be six hours of live music. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and even South Africa. As the clock ticks down to midnight, there will be a 15-minute fireworks display. The event is free. It starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. Organizers recommend utilizing the Metromover, if possible, to cut down on car congestion. Also, don't backpacks or large coolers, as those will not be permitted.Click here to find other ways to ring in the new year.
Comments / 0