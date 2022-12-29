Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
New York City correction officer Marion Fisher-Cassidy killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK — We’ve learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn . Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights . READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn home...
bkreader.com
Historic Black Women’s Society Fights to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters
The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents continues to fight to save their headwaters located in Bedford-Stuyvesant, reports Ebony. The legacy of this secret society of Black women goes back to the Unground Railroad and for the last ten years they have been at the center of a tumultuous property battle.
bkreader.com
Local Tenant Group, Tomato Season, Fights Against Challenges to Rent Stabilization
Local residents in Williamsburg may have noticed an unusual banner pop up in their neighborhood this week. The banner belongs to an autonomous collective of New York tenants known as Tomato Season. The collective is pushing back against the region’s landlords, saying they have gone too far with recent attempts...
bkreader.com
Hello, 2023! Brooklyn, Here Are 12 Different, Amazing Ways to Ring in The New Year!
Congratulations on making it through 2022 — a year that challenged all of us to grow and thrive in our borough despite astronomical rents, the rats and the ongoing, ever-changing pandemic. A lot happened this year: Brooklyn events like the NYC Marathon and J’Ouvert were back in full force,...
bkreader.com
E-Bikes Are Not Allowed in Prospect Park, But These Brooklyn Electeds Think They Should Be
Brooklyn council members Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph and Crystal Hudson are urging New York City Parks to allow electric bikes in Prospect Park. The council members penned a letter to NYC Parks Commissioner on Dec. 20, urging the parks department to work with Prospect Park Alliance to establish a policy that permits e-bike users. Their districts all include portions of Prospect Park.
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
bkreader.com
Celebrate Kwanzaa With Kids At Herbert Von King Park
NYC Parks is hosting a Kids Kuumba Day to celebrate creativity, history and culture, as well as a performance from Griots in Concert. The newly renovated Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center is at 670 Lafayette Ave. in Bed-Stuy. New York City Parks invites […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
bkreader.com
Early-Morning Blaze Breaks Out at Vacant Brooklyn Brownstone
Firefighters took on a multiple-alarm fire that broke out in a vacant brownstone in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning. At around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, FDNY personnel responded to the fire at 647 Flatbush Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
bkreader.com
Woman, 75, Dead and Man, 70, Clinging to Life in Separate Brooklyn Crashes
A 75-year-old woman was killed and a 70-year-old man was clinging to life in separate Brooklyn crashes Wednesday afternoon, police said. The 75-year-old woman was crossing St. Johns Place at Utica Ave. in Crown Heights at about 2:05 p.m. when she was struck by a truck, cops said. The truck,...
bkreader.com
A Love Letter to Sunset Park
Photographer Clay Williams spent the past 18 months shooting Sunset Park on film out of a love and fascination for his adoptive home. It was a year that started with tragedy for the Sunset Park community: In April, a man opened fire on a crowded N train as it […] Click here to view original web page at www.bkmag.com.
bkreader.com
Unlicensed Truck Driver Arrested After Fatal Crown Heights Crash: NYPD
Amelia Grant, 75, was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon, just two blocks from her home, police said. Police said the woman was killed only two blocks from her Crown Heights home. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — The truck driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Crown Heights woman Wednesday […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
bkreader.com
Recipe: Ring in the New Year Haitian-Style, With Soup Joumou
Brooklyn’s very own chef Nadege Fleurimond, owner of the Haitian eatery Bannann Fri Mi Ak Vet, has provided us a savory way to ring in the new year! Soup Joumou is one of the greatest most enduring new year traditions of the Haitian culture. Joumou is the Kreyòl word...
