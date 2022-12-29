ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-Bikes Are Not Allowed in Prospect Park, But These Brooklyn Electeds Think They Should Be

Brooklyn council members Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph and Crystal Hudson are urging New York City Parks to allow electric bikes in Prospect Park. The council members penned a letter to NYC Parks Commissioner on Dec. 20, urging the parks department to work with Prospect Park Alliance to establish a policy that permits e-bike users. Their districts all include portions of Prospect Park.
Celebrate Kwanzaa With Kids At Herbert Von King Park

NYC Parks is hosting a Kids Kuumba Day to celebrate creativity, history and culture, as well as a performance from Griots in Concert. The newly renovated Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center is at 670 Lafayette Ave. in Bed-Stuy. New York City Parks invites […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Early-Morning Blaze Breaks Out at Vacant Brooklyn Brownstone

Firefighters took on a multiple-alarm fire that broke out in a vacant brownstone in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning. At around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, FDNY personnel responded to the fire at 647 Flatbush Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
A Love Letter to Sunset Park

Photographer Clay Williams spent the past 18 months shooting Sunset Park on film out of a love and fascination for his adoptive home. It was a year that started with tragedy for the Sunset Park community: In April, a man opened fire on a crowded N train as it […] Click here to view original web page at www.bkmag.com.
Unlicensed Truck Driver Arrested After Fatal Crown Heights Crash: NYPD

Amelia Grant, 75​, was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon, just two blocks from her home, police said. Police said the woman was killed only two blocks from her Crown Heights home. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — The truck driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Crown Heights woman Wednesday […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Recipe: Ring in the New Year Haitian-Style, With Soup Joumou

Brooklyn’s very own chef Nadege Fleurimond, owner of the Haitian eatery Bannann Fri Mi Ak Vet, has provided us a savory way to ring in the new year! Soup Joumou is one of the greatest most enduring new year traditions of the Haitian culture. Joumou is the Kreyòl word...
