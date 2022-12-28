ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC News

Dolphins' quarterback situation murky after 'frustrating' loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't willing to blame injuries for the team's 23-21 loss Sunday to the New England Patriots, despite four starters being ruled out prior to the game. Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, Bradley Chubb and Tua Tagovailoa each missed Sunday's loss, with backup quarterback...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC News

Pats QB Mac Jones fined twice for unnecessary roughness

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined twice by the NFL for unnecessary roughness in last week's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, for a total of $23,976. The first fine, $13,367, was a result of Jones dropping to the ground in front of Bengals cornerback...
CINCINNATI, OH
ABC News

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall exits portal, source says

In a big recruiting win for new Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck, quarterback Grayson McCall has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, a source told ESPN on Sunday. McCall entered his name in the portal on Dec. 12, which allowed coaches from other programs to communicate with him about joining their team. Former Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell left earlier last month to take the same position at Liberty, helping to spark McCall's decision to enter the portal.
CONWAY, SC
ABC News

Tom Brady finds Mike Evans for 3 TDs as Bucs win NFC South

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Buccaneers overcame two double-digit deficits to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 Sunday to clinch the NFC South for the second straight year, punching Tom Brady's ticket to the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season. The Bucs had not come back from a deficit of 14 points...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC News

Colts QB Nick Foles carted off after Kayvon Thibodeaux sack

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a rib injury. Foles was sacked by Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux late in the second quarter and fell on top of the ball with Thibodeaux also falling on top of Foles. The hit left Foles writhing in obvious pain, with trainers immediately calling for a cart to help him off the field.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC News

Eagles DE Josh Sweat (neck) to be released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints after crashing into fullback Adam Prentice headfirst while making a tackle. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

Source: NFLPA filing grievance over hardness of Panthers' turf

The NFL Players Association is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Carolina Panthers for the hardness of the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium in the Dec. 24 game between the Panthers and Detroit Lions, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday. The NFLPA complained...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Yannick Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery

On Friday, the Colts added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the injury report, with a throat issue. On Saturday, the Colts placed Ngakoue on injured reserve, ending his season. Via ESPN, Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery. He began to fell discomfort in his his throat in the days after Monday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

