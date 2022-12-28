Read full article on original website
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
How did it become legal to be so pushy in the NFL?
The NFL abandoned its rule against pushing a runner after deciding it could not be officiated fairly. Now pushing the pile is part of teams' strategy.
Dolphins' quarterback situation murky after 'frustrating' loss
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't willing to blame injuries for the team's 23-21 loss Sunday to the New England Patriots, despite four starters being ruled out prior to the game. Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, Bradley Chubb and Tua Tagovailoa each missed Sunday's loss, with backup quarterback...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Grades: Lions Battle To End in Playoff Push
Detroit Lions dominate Chicago Bears, keep playoff hopes alive going into final week of regular season.
Calais Campbell, David Ojabo Inactive for Ravens
Ravens and Steelers name inactive players.
Pats QB Mac Jones fined twice for unnecessary roughness
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined twice by the NFL for unnecessary roughness in last week's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, for a total of $23,976. The first fine, $13,367, was a result of Jones dropping to the ground in front of Bengals cornerback...
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall exits portal, source says
In a big recruiting win for new Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck, quarterback Grayson McCall has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, a source told ESPN on Sunday. McCall entered his name in the portal on Dec. 12, which allowed coaches from other programs to communicate with him about joining their team. Former Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell left earlier last month to take the same position at Liberty, helping to spark McCall's decision to enter the portal.
Tom Brady finds Mike Evans for 3 TDs as Bucs win NFC South
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Buccaneers overcame two double-digit deficits to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 Sunday to clinch the NFC South for the second straight year, punching Tom Brady's ticket to the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season. The Bucs had not come back from a deficit of 14 points...
Colts QB Nick Foles carted off after Kayvon Thibodeaux sack
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a rib injury. Foles was sacked by Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux late in the second quarter and fell on top of the ball with Thibodeaux also falling on top of Foles. The hit left Foles writhing in obvious pain, with trainers immediately calling for a cart to help him off the field.
Eagles DE Josh Sweat (neck) to be released from hospital
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints after crashing into fullback Adam Prentice headfirst while making a tackle. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation but...
Source: NFLPA filing grievance over hardness of Panthers' turf
The NFL Players Association is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Carolina Panthers for the hardness of the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium in the Dec. 24 game between the Panthers and Detroit Lions, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday. The NFLPA complained...
Ohio State makes top 13 for Georgia defensive lineman
The Buckeyes would have loved to beat Georgia in their backyard, but unfortunately Ohio State fell just short at the stroke of midnight. For recruits, winning or losing one games really doesn’t matter much. As was the case with 2024 Georgia defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler, as he dropped his...
Yannick Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery
On Friday, the Colts added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the injury report, with a throat issue. On Saturday, the Colts placed Ngakoue on injured reserve, ending his season. Via ESPN, Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery. He began to fell discomfort in his his throat in the days after Monday...
