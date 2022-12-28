Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game
D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 players ejected as benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation
After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Mo Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul. Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were also ejected.
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
Phoenix Suns Are In Trouble Without Devin Booker
Devin Booker is set to miss at least four weeks due to a groin injury, putting the Phoenix Suns as a whole in a very bad spot.
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Questions Kyle Lowry's Defense
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley never shies from controversial opinions. He proved it again during a recent episode of Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” podcast. When Hart mentioned the Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry among the league's best defensive guards, Beverley disagreed. “I think the best...
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain
Lakers losing may push LeBron James toward early retirement
It’s hard to imagine the NBA without LeBron James, but that moment could be coming a lot sooner than we thought, thanks to the Lakers’ struggles. The Lakers are 14-21, four games out of a potential spot in the play-in tournament but also just four games out of last place in the Western Conference. It’s been a difficult year for the entire team and with Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future and very little cause for optimism on the horizon, you can tell things are wearing on LeBron James.
Lakers News: NBA Fans Rage At Darvin Ham After Heat Defeat
Will he go the way of Frank Vogel sooner rather than later?
Should Lakers just stand pat at trade deadline, wait for offseason?
What’s the first rule for getting out of a hole? Stop digging. The Lakers are in a 14-21 hole, having dropped five-of-six without Anthony Davis, who is expected to be out at least a couple more weeks (and maybe longer) with a foot injury. LeBron James is understandably frustrated, but heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline the only moves available to the Lakers are half-measures that make them a little better this season — maybe a playoff team — but not near a contender.
Rui Hachimura sparks Wizards to shelling of Suns
Rui Hachimura scored a season-high 28 points off the bench to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Hachimura made 11 of 13 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for Wizards, who have won three in a row and four of their last five games. They began the latter streak with a 113-110 victory in Phoenix on Dec. 20.
Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors
The Phoenix Suns closed out the calendar year of 2022 with a loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors in 113-104 fashion. Phoenix has now lost their last five-of-six games. Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.
The Best Trade Targets For The Phoenix Suns Right Now
Phoenix Suns need to land one more player if they want to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.
Suns' Devin Booker shut down at least one month with groin injury
All-Star guard Devin Booker won't be suiting up for the Phoenix Suns anytime soon. The team announced he is dealing with a groin strain and has been shut down for at least one month.
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
