It’s hard to imagine the NBA without LeBron James, but that moment could be coming a lot sooner than we thought, thanks to the Lakers’ struggles. The Lakers are 14-21, four games out of a potential spot in the play-in tournament but also just four games out of last place in the Western Conference. It’s been a difficult year for the entire team and with Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future and very little cause for optimism on the horizon, you can tell things are wearing on LeBron James.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO