California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
247Sports
Ducks not quite ready to topple nation's very best; all three losses to top 10 teams
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks have gone giant hunting three times so far this season. The outcome has proven the same each time. Competing with the nation's best is something they've been game for, but keeping them down long enough to top them, that's a feat they've yet to master.
247Sports
Five-Star USC signee Zachariah Branch excited to show out at Under Armour All-America Game
All eyes will be on Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Zachariah Branch this week during prep for the Under-Armour Next All-America Game next week. Branch is arguably the nation’s most dynamic pass catcher and is currently rated the No. 1 receiver in the country in both the 247Sports Composite and in the Top247.
The UW Players and Coaches react to 80-67 loss to USC
Keion Brooks, Cole Bajema, and Mike Hopkins talk about UW's 13-point home loss at the hands of USC with the UCLA game in less than 48 hours.
Live Updates: No. 17 Ducks host No. 10 UCLA in crucial early Pac-12 tilt
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th ranked Ducks will play their second Pac-12 game of the season on Friday night when No. 10 UCLA comes to town for a 6 PM tip at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will be available to watch on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon (10-2, 1-0)...
247Sports
Five USC defensive players primed to step up in Cotton Bowl game against Tulane
USC's defense is looking for an opportunity to redeem itself after it gave up 47 points and had 24 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, in its loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans saw big improvements defensively after they allowed opponents a program-worst 31.8 points...
247Sports
The One Thing That Will Save Chip Kelly: Severe Changes to His Defense
It can't even be expressed what a stunning event that game was. It was the most shocking UCLA football game of the last two decades. And amazingly, the game had very little meaning, if any at all. There's so much I could write about -- things that went abysmally wrong....
247Sports
Ben Sauls kicks the game-winning FG with four seconds left as Pitt defeats UCLA 37-35
Pitt got a strong effort from all three phases of the game during a 37-35 win over UCLA in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl. Ben Sauls would kick the game-winning field goal, from 47 yards out, to give Pitt the decisive score with four seconds left in the game. Pitt was without several key players from both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. Despite being down 28-14 at halftime, Pitt was able to get big plays from its offense, defense, and special teams.
247Sports
Cotton Bowl: USC's Josh Henson looks ahead to Cotton Bowl, potential 2023 offensive line
USC offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson put out a strong proof of product on the field in his first year on the BLVD. With the help of returning sixth-year seniors Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who both earned All-America accolades, Henson navigated multiple injuries over the course of the season and built an offensive line that was effective running the ball and helped protect Caleb Williams well enough to enable the sophomore to become USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams talks Cotton Bowl opportunity, updates status of hamstring injury
USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams said he “feels good” ahead of the Trojans' appearance in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 16 Tulane Monday. Williams suffered what USC head coach Lincoln Riley described as a significant hamstring injury in the Trojans’ 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 2.
Oregon's late comeback effort falls short against No. 10 UCLA
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's second straight game against a top-10 rated team resulted in its second straight loss and first loss at home since February 20th, falling 82-74 to No. 10 UCLA. The UCLA Bruins stormed into town and played stifling defense against one of the best offenses in...
247Sports
Mick Cronin on the Win Over WSU, Battling Back, Free Throws
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked about getting the comeback win over Washington State while battling back in the last five minutes in the game.
Chip Kelly, Jon Gaines in Post-Game Interview After Sun Bowl
UCLA coach Chip Kelly and senior guard Jon Gaines took questions after the Bruins' loss to Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl, talking about Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the last few series, and more.
Second half comeback not enough, as USC runs away with 80-67 win over Washington
Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson combined for 29 second-half points to withstand a Washington comeback and eventually pull away for an 80-67 win over UW Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Ellis scored 27 points for the Trojans (11-3, 3-0), who racked up their seventh-straight win, while Peterson finished with 17,...
247Sports
Penn State Rose Bowl practice notes and observations (Friday)
CARSON, Calif. — Penn State returned to the fields at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday for its latest practice as it continues preparations for Utah in the Rose Bowl.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
travelawaits.com
Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why
It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
