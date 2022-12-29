ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

247Sports

Ben Sauls kicks the game-winning FG with four seconds left as Pitt defeats UCLA 37-35

Pitt got a strong effort from all three phases of the game during a 37-35 win over UCLA in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl. Ben Sauls would kick the game-winning field goal, from 47 yards out, to give Pitt the decisive score with four seconds left in the game. Pitt was without several key players from both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. Despite being down 28-14 at halftime, Pitt was able to get big plays from its offense, defense, and special teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Cotton Bowl: USC's Josh Henson looks ahead to Cotton Bowl, potential 2023 offensive line

USC offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson put out a strong proof of product on the field in his first year on the BLVD. With the help of returning sixth-year seniors Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who both earned All-America accolades, Henson navigated multiple injuries over the course of the season and built an offensive line that was effective running the ball and helped protect Caleb Williams well enough to enable the sophomore to become USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10

I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelawaits.com

Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why

It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

