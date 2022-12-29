ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Hochul set to make New York history on Sunday

Kathy Hochul may not have been anticipating to become governor in August 2021. It was all thanks to the Buffalo native’s selection as a running mate by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014. Now on Sunday, Hochul will take the oath of office to become the first woman in...
NEW YORK STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Advocates Hail New Carpet Recycling Law

Advocates have applauded Governor Hochul for signing A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Best Bet For Dems in Next Presidential Election

Op-Ed by Gerard C. Savage, first published in Sedona.biz. Editor’s Note: I read this opinion piece online at Sedona.biz. I found Mr. Savage’s argument thoughtful and interesting. With NY Governor Kathy Hochul in office for another four years, if Andrew Cuomo wanted to run again, what office would he run for? Crazier things have happened, and the democratic list of Presidential hopefuls who can win in 2024 is thin.
INDIANA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago

The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
News 12

Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion

Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
ISLANDIA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman

NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
New York Post

New York has all it needs to reverse the crime crisis — except leadership

New York state had a violent-crime rate of 1,180.9 per 100,000 and a murder rate of 14.5 per 100,000 in 1990. By 2015, those measures had plummeted to 379.7 and 3.1. That achievement is even more eye-popping when one considers that serious violent crime was (and remains) concentrated in small slices of the state’s urban enclaves, among some of its least-advantaged residents. Gallons of ink have been spilled over the question of how the victory was achieved. Well, in the lead-up to that win, New York took more aggressive approaches to policing and criminal-justice policy — approaches the state’s new “progressive”...
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

Gov. Hochul announces supportive housing grants

Governor Hochul announced Friday, that 125 awards were given out, for annual funding that’ll go to boost supportive housing, to help New Yorkers find a safe, and affordable place to call home. Recipients help serve a number of vulnerable New Yorkers including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based...
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Reaction to executive director for NY ethics commission

The States new Commission on Ethics & Lobbying in State Government has appointed their Executive Director, Sanford Berland - who was also the previous Executive Director for the commission's predecessor, known as JCOPE. Critics say the new commission replaced JCOPE after it failed to be the proper watchdog during Cuomo's administration.
WKTV

New Yorkers can now become marriage officiants for a day

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that will allow people to become one-day marriage officiants. "Joining individuals in marriage is a beautiful moment that should be shared with an officiant selected by the spouses-to-be. By signing this legislation into law, we are eliminating any barriers to becoming an officiant so friends and family members can share such a meaningful time with loved ones of their choosing and have their marriage recognized under New York State law," Hochul said.

