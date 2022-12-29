Read full article on original website
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
NY1
Hochul set to make New York history on Sunday
Kathy Hochul may not have been anticipating to become governor in August 2021. It was all thanks to the Buffalo native’s selection as a running mate by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014. Now on Sunday, Hochul will take the oath of office to become the first woman in...
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
wasteadvantagemag.com
Advocates Hail New Carpet Recycling Law
Advocates have applauded Governor Hochul for signing A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Best Bet For Dems in Next Presidential Election
Op-Ed by Gerard C. Savage, first published in Sedona.biz. Editor’s Note: I read this opinion piece online at Sedona.biz. I found Mr. Savage’s argument thoughtful and interesting. With NY Governor Kathy Hochul in office for another four years, if Andrew Cuomo wanted to run again, what office would he run for? Crazier things have happened, and the democratic list of Presidential hopefuls who can win in 2024 is thin.
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
yonkerstimes.com
Small Long Island Newspaper Reported on George ‘Scam-tos’ Months Ago
The North Shore Leader Calls Congressman-elect Santos “A Petty Criminal from Brazil”. Two months before George Santos “shocked the world” and was elected to Congress from NY, a small Long Island newspaper wrote a story calling him a fraud. The story was written by Maureen Day, Editor of The North Shore Leader, a community newspaper on Long Island.
News 12
Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion
Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman
NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
New York has all it needs to reverse the crime crisis — except leadership
New York state had a violent-crime rate of 1,180.9 per 100,000 and a murder rate of 14.5 per 100,000 in 1990. By 2015, those measures had plummeted to 379.7 and 3.1. That achievement is even more eye-popping when one considers that serious violent crime was (and remains) concentrated in small slices of the state’s urban enclaves, among some of its least-advantaged residents. Gallons of ink have been spilled over the question of how the victory was achieved. Well, in the lead-up to that win, New York took more aggressive approaches to policing and criminal-justice policy — approaches the state’s new “progressive”...
WNYT
Gov. Hochul announces supportive housing grants
Governor Hochul announced Friday, that 125 awards were given out, for annual funding that’ll go to boost supportive housing, to help New Yorkers find a safe, and affordable place to call home. Recipients help serve a number of vulnerable New Yorkers including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based...
Reaction to executive director for NY ethics commission
The States new Commission on Ethics & Lobbying in State Government has appointed their Executive Director, Sanford Berland - who was also the previous Executive Director for the commission's predecessor, known as JCOPE. Critics say the new commission replaced JCOPE after it failed to be the proper watchdog during Cuomo's administration.
WKTV
New Yorkers can now become marriage officiants for a day
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that will allow people to become one-day marriage officiants. "Joining individuals in marriage is a beautiful moment that should be shared with an officiant selected by the spouses-to-be. By signing this legislation into law, we are eliminating any barriers to becoming an officiant so friends and family members can share such a meaningful time with loved ones of their choosing and have their marriage recognized under New York State law," Hochul said.
Judge rules NY gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional, but restriction remains for now
While a federal judge says the ban on guns in places of worship is unconstitutional, the restriction remains in place while the state appeals. The prohibition of guns in churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will remain in place while the state appeals a federal judge’s decision. [ more › ]
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
