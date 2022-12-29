Read full article on original website
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Post Register
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups, has died at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for 'the beautiful game,' has died at 82.
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the ...
Sporting News
How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil? Selecao legend goals and stats on the game's biggest stage
For decades following his retirement, Pele was viewed as one of — if not the — greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian is said to have scored a world record 1,279 goals in 1,363 games — an achievement that will stand apart for generations to come.
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and...
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
KTVZ
Brentford hands West Ham 5th straight Premier League loss
LONDON (AP) — West Ham slumped to a fifth straight Premier League loss and was booed off the field by the home crowd following a 2-0 defeat to Brentford. First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva inflicted another damaging loss on manager David Moyes, whose team could find itself in the relegation zone — or even last place — once the rest of the round is completed this weekend. Brentford climbed to ninth, although the win was came at a cost as Toney left on a stretcher in stoppage time after landing awkwardly.
PSG braced for tough test at Lens, without Messi and Neymar
French league leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its toughest test of the season Sunday when it travels to play a Lens side which has won all of its home games
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
GOAT: I want to forget the World Cup
Why would Ronaldo fans try to forget the World Cup?. If the 2022 Football World Cup was memorable for Messi, it was no less than a nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo. Before the event, he had a TV interview aired in which he criticized the management of his club Manchester United.
FOX Sports
Marseille pays tribute to Pelé before 6-1 win, Lens held 0-0
PARIS (AP) — Marseille paid tribute to Brazilian soccer great Pelé before routing Toulouse 6-1 to rise to third place Thursday, while Lens failed to keep pace with league leader Paris Saint-Germain after drawing 0-0 at Nice. The draw left second-place Lens seven points behind PSG, which won...
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
BBC
Mwepu returns to Albion as academy coach
Brighton have appointed former first-team player Enock Mwepu as their Under-9s academy coach from January. The 24-year-old was forced to retire from football in October after it was discovered he had a hereditary heart condition, but has now been offered the chance to return to the club. Head coach Roberto...
Pelé was a world icon and Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game’
Pelé was simply “The King.” He embraced “the beautiful game” of soccer in his 1958 World Cup debut for Brazil and never really let go. He won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport's greatest players. His majestic and galvanizing presence set him among the most recognizable figures in the world. Pelé died Thursday at 82. He had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. Pelé was the game’s most prolific scorer and spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents. His grace, athleticism and moves on soccer’s highest stage transfixed...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Signing With Al-Nassr Opens Door to Face Messi One Last Time
Football fans will get one last Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo matchup if the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star does sign with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr. Marca reports that Ronaldo will join Al-Nassr and set the table for a Mess-Ronaldo matchup if the information is accurate. PSG is considering going...
BBC
Marc Overmars: Ex-Arsenal winger in hospital after 'mild stroke'
Royal Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars has been admitted to hospital after suffering what his club called "a mild stroke". The 49-year-old former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona winger became unwell on Thursday, the Belgian side said. Overmars joined Royal Antwerp earlier this year following a decade as director of football...
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku & Edin Dzeko Favourites To Start For Inter Milan Against Napoli, Italian Media Report
Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko are likely to be the starting pair for Inter in next Wednesday’s Serie A clash with Napoli. This according to the online edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi is leaning towards starting the pair in the clash with the Partenopei next week.
Factbox--Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
MANCHESTER UNITED (2003-09) * United manager Alex Ferguson signs the 18-year-old for 12.24 million pounds ($14.80 million) in August 2003. * In 2006-07, United win the title and Ronaldo is named England's Footballer of the Year.
