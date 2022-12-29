Read full article on original website
Five endangered Iberian lynx set free to populate new territory in Spain
IZNALLOZ, Spain, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Five Iberian lynx have been released into the wild in southern Spain this week as part of an expanding breeding programme aimed at conserving one of the world's most endangered feline species with distinctive long black ear tufts.
Girl, 9, Dragged into River by Crocodile Survives by Hitting It in Face
The girl was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Crocodiles are thought to kill around 1,000 people each year, with the Nile crocodile being the most deadly.
Prehistoric 50-Foot Whale Discovered in Deep Jungle Valley by Accident
The ribs of the near-complete fossil, estimated to be at least 85,000 years old, were seen sticking out of the ground by an archaeologist and a local collector.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean
In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse
Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali
Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
Mother Seal Gets Into “Tug Of War” Trying To Protect Her Dead Pup’s Body From Jackals
Often times, we tend to only see the beautiful parts of nature. However, there’s also a very dark side to nature, and can get incredibly brutal when it comes to a creature’s efforts to survive. And here is a prime example. It’s uncertain where this incident occurred, but...
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley
When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland
A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
Rare Dinosaur Fossil Found With Perfectly Preserved Final Meal Inside
Around 120 million years ago, four-winged dinosaurs roughly the size of crows called Microraptors stalked the ancient woodlands of what is now China. While researchers have studied several Microraptor specimens, there's still a lot we don't know about these feathered bird-like creatures – including what and how they ate. Now an incredibly rare fossil has revealed the preserved final meal of one individual: and unexpectedly, it was a mammal. "At first, I couldn't believe it," says vertebrate paleontologist Hans Larsson from McGill University in Canada, who found the fossil while looking through samples at museum collections in China. "There was a tiny rodent-like...
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Humanitarian diver rescues a fish trapped inside plastic in the ocean
A diver has recorded the moment they saved a fish from being trapped alive by plastic in the Indian Ocean surrounding Sri Lanka.The Pearl Protectors are dedicated to helping marine life in the area and reducing plastic consumption, and they found the fish in a pile of rocks on the ocean’s bed during Boxing Day, unable to move.The diver quickly untangled the fish from the plastic bag, which it wouldn’t have done alone, before it happily swam off.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves. The white rhino is the second-largest land mammal, and the word “weit,” which means “broad” in the West Germanic language of Afrikaan, refers to the animal’s mouth. White rhinos are also called square-lipped rhinoceros, have an upper lip that is square and nearly hairless.
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida
Atala ButterflyPhoto byPhoto By Hellojardo On UnsplashonUnsplash. Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
Watch a Relentless Wild Boar Attack a Woman’s Bicycle and Steal Her Lunch
Watch a Relentless Wild Boar Attack a Woman's Bicycle and Steal Her Lunch. The Chek Jawa Wetlands in Singapore were the scene of a daring crime! This area is usually famous as one of Singapore’s richest ecosystems – a meeting place of six natural habitats which are a sandy beach, a rocky beach, a seagrass lagoon, coral rubble, mangroves and a coastal forest . It covers around 100 hectares and is home to many animals. The best way to explore it is by bike – unless you meet a hungry wild boar and a theft takes place!
Jawbone Discovery Suggests Modern Mammals Originated in The Southern Hemisphere
It has taken over two decades and one pandemic for paleontologists to unite the fossilized remains of the earliest mammal ancestors and find that their evolution which gave rise to modern humans, may have begun in the Southern Hemisphere – and not in the north as scientists have long thought.
WATCH: Clever Sea Turtle Outlasts Aggressive Tiger Shark, Avoids Becoming Dinner
This loggerhead sea turtle craftily evades a tiger shark and avoids being eaten in this stunning video footage. The video was shot by drone back in April. It shows the sea turtle avoid this aggressive shark as it tries to make a meal on a Western Australian beach. Professional drone...
