Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC
'I played against Pele and he never beat me'
Belfast footballer Jim Lemon talks about facing the late, great Pele when he moved to the United States to play for Chicago Sting in 1975. Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was playing for New York Cosmos but never got the better of Lemon's Chicago side - ending up on the losing twice.
How might Sunderland replace Ellis Simms after his Everton recall?
Sunderland are in urgent need of strikers after losing Ellis Simms. We look at some options.
BBC
Premier League team of 2022: Opta gives its starting XI of the year
With the World Cup taking us almost all the way to the end of 2022, now is as good a time as any to take stock of the Premier League and assess the key figures across the year. And what better way than to formulate a best XI of 2022?
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
'Special Feeling'- Erling Haaland Reveals Childhood 'Dream' After Leeds Win
Erling Haaland took his tally for the season to 20 goals in his side's 3-1 win against Leeds United.
Liverpool v Leicester City Team News: Konate In Contention For Jurgen Klopp's Reds
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Friday.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “No New Injury Problems” for Leicester City Match
When Liverpool face off against Leicester City on Friday in their second Premier League match following the restart of the season, Jürgen Klopp expects to have the same team available to him that faced Aston Villa earlier in the week with one key addition. That addition will be Ibrahima...
Leeds 1-3 Man City: Player ratings as Citizens move back into second
How the players rated as Man City beat Leeds to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.
Eddie Howe won’t ‘handcuff’ himself for summer with needless January spending
Eddie Howe has warned he will not derail Newcastle United’s summer transfer mission with needless spending in January.The Magpies head into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds at St James’ Park sitting in third place in the table and being tipped to have a significant say in the title race.Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed ownership group have invested around £210million in the squad since completing their takeover in October 2021 and will look to strengthen further within the confines of spending rules, although Howe is adamant they will be shrewd next month.He said: “If you’re looking to improve the team, the starting...
Man City vs Liverpool: Police appeal for witnesses after girl wounded by cup weighed down by coins
Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl suffered an inch-long laceration to her head during Manchester City’s Carabao Cup match with Liverpool last week. The 15-year-old girl was sitting among home supporters in the South Stand of the Etihad Stadium on Thursday 22 December when she was struck by a hard plastic cup weighed down with coins, believed to have been thrown from a section of Liverpool fans sitting in the upper tier. The cup shattered on impact and left her bleeding from a deep gash to the head. She was taken to hospital for medical attention.Her father later...
SB Nation
Official: Sophie Ingle signs 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea
Sophie Ingle may not be the flashiest player on the pitch, but the 31-year-old defensive midfielder and occasional center back has been one of the unsung heroes of Chelsea’s dominance over the years. And those key contributions have been rewarded today with a new contract, which extends her stay at the club to 2025.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will try to bounce back from heavy defeats in their Premier League returns, when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Crystal Palace (19 points – 11th place) finished with just nine players on the field as...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leeds - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle United will try to wrap up their dreamy 2022 calendar year with victory at St James’ Park this Saturday when they host Leeds United. I wrote “dreamy” because even after the October takeover nobody could have ever dreamed of a year in which NUFC played 35 games (36 tomorrow) racking up 71 Premier League points, tied for the fifth-most before the last weekend of play.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
Former Sunderland star on horror injury: 'I’ve walked this road before and I’ll do it again'
“I know what lies ahead,' says ex-Sunderland man after Christmas Day surgery.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Comments / 0